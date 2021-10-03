Freshman TE Michael Trigg has the breakout his potential has been teasing

It was early in the second quarter when quarterback Kedon Slovis lofted the ball down the left sideline to Trigg, who easily plucked it out of the air with his back to the end zone, let the defender fall to the ground at his feet, swiveled his body around and raced the final 21 yards into the end zone all in one impressively fluid motion for a 46-yard touchdown.

And for that moment Saturday at Colorado, Trigg again looked very much like he was still back at Carrollwood Day School, too much of a mismatch for defenders to even try to contain.

It was almost a year ago (Oct. 11) that Trigg, the top-100 national prospect from Tampa, Fla., committed to USC just two days after looking like a man amongst boys on the high school field.

This was the Michael Trigg moment many had been waiting for since that day in fall camp when the freshman tight end made the two most impressive plays of practice, flashing his elite athleticism and bear-trap hands.

It was the first touchdown of Trigg's USC career and, one gets the feeling, the first of several to come over the rest of this season.

"At first it was a run play and I looked at Kedon and he checked to a pass play and it was a fade. From that point, I was like, I'm know I'm going to catch it but I'm not going to score. But when I caught it I stayed up and I was going to run to the end zone," Trigg said.

Said Slovis: "Trigg showed that me that he can come out here and be another threat and a mismatch really for those guys. Man to man, if he's against a safety or a smaller guy, you can't stop him. So that's really exciting. Especially when they [focus on Drake] that's a good answer for us."

Trigg nearly did it again on the next USC possession, making a physical 21-yard reception down to the 1 while outmuscling the defender, but the officials deemed it too physical and flagged him for offensive pass interference.

"I didn't think it was a PI honestly, but they called it. I just felt I should have used my hands better off the line instead of later," Trigg said.

Trigg later landed hard on the turf after laying out unsuccessfully for a pass in the final minute of the half. He was checked out by trainers on the sideline, sitting on the ground behind the bench, and did not factor in the rest of the game.

After the game, Trigg was vague about his status while Williams dismissed any injury concern, but it should be noted that Williams has been consistently misleading about the status of injured players (most recently with Isaac Taylor-Stuart this week, projecting confidence in the cornerback's availability before he was held out in the game.)

"I don't even know what to tell you. I was just supporting my teammates," Trigg said.

Said Williams: "He's completely healthy. What I see from him is another guy that can go up and make plays. If the ball's in the air, he's another guy with strong hands, great wingspan and once again it's what we expect from him. I had to get on him a little bit today because we have to act like we've been there before. I get it, maybe first touchdown, whatever, so what? That's what we expect him to do."

Overall, Trigg still played a season-high 34 snaps and the most encouraging sign aside from the touchdown was that he was on the field for the first play of the game, showing the coaches' growing confidence in his command of the playbook/offense.

After being limited to 4, 11 and 6 snaps the first three weeks, Trigg played 26 snaps against Oregon State and then was a mainstay for the offense in the first half Saturday.

"Like we've talked about with Trigg, he's a really, really special talent, and he's a guy that we want to depend on and that we're going to use," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "He's just continuing to grow more and more each week. Like I said, it's not like Game 1, hey, he's not ready. Learning it and maturing into a college student-athlete and each week he gets better and better, you can put more and more on his plate, and so the more he can handle the more we'll give him and he's just another great playmaker that makes the offense go."