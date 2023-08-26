The fans were moaning about the USC defense and coordinator Alex Grinch and groaning about the Trojans offense, the struggles along the line and a lackluster performance from all the wide receivers who were so hyped leading into this season opener Saturday. And then Zachariah Branch happened. Branch, the five-star freshman, became the story of the night while scoring two touchdowns in less than four and a half minutes at the end of the third quarter to help the Trojans separate from San Jose State on the way to a 56-28 win in the Coliseum. USC was up 28-14 -- and uncomfortable margin for the No. 6-ranked team in the country playing host to a middling Mountain West opponent -- when Branch turned a short reception into a 25-yard touchdown with his elite speed and elusiveness, leaving the last two would-be tacklers in the dust.

After the Spartans responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive of their own and a highlight-reel grab in the end by Nick Nash on a 32-yard strike, that anxiety crept back into the Coliseum yet again. Then Branch took the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, weaving his way through the San Jose State coverage unit with exceptional field vision to find the lanes where his speed could not be stopped. It was USC's first kickoff return touchdown since Velus Jones in 2019 and the first by a Trojans true freshman since Adoree' Jackson in 2014.

