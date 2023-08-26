Freshman Zachariah Branch seizes the spotlight as USC pulls away from SJSU
The fans were moaning about the USC defense and coordinator Alex Grinch and groaning about the Trojans offense, the struggles along the line and a lackluster performance from all the wide receivers who were so hyped leading into this season opener Saturday.
And then Zachariah Branch happened.
Branch, the five-star freshman, became the story of the night while scoring two touchdowns in less than four and a half minutes at the end of the third quarter to help the Trojans separate from San Jose State on the way to a 56-28 win in the Coliseum.
USC was up 28-14 -- and uncomfortable margin for the No. 6-ranked team in the country playing host to a middling Mountain West opponent -- when Branch turned a short reception into a 25-yard touchdown with his elite speed and elusiveness, leaving the last two would-be tacklers in the dust.
After the Spartans responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive of their own and a highlight-reel grab in the end by Nick Nash on a 32-yard strike, that anxiety crept back into the Coliseum yet again.
Then Branch took the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, weaving his way through the San Jose State coverage unit with exceptional field vision to find the lanes where his speed could not be stopped.
It was USC's first kickoff return touchdown since Velus Jones in 2019 and the first by a Trojans true freshman since Adoree' Jackson in 2014.
After the USC defense delivered a refreshing three-and-out stop, the offense scored again six plays later on as Brenden Rice turned a screen pass from Caleb Williams into a 12-yard touchdown and a 49-21 lead late in the third quarter.
Miller Moss replaced Williams at quarterback on the next drive and led the Trojans to another score on a 35-yard pass down the seam to freshman Duce Robinson, followed by Moss keeping it for a 4-yard touchdown run at a 56-21 lead.
Williams finished his night with 278 yards passing and four touchdowns on 18 completions and 25 pass attempts in the season opener.
The Trojans definitely didn't start as sharply as they -- or the fans -- would have preferred, but they took care of business in the end and debuted a new star in the making in Branch.
USC top stats
Passing
Caleb Williams -- 18/25, 278 yards, 4 touchdowns
Miller Moss -- 5/7, 63 yards
Rushing
Austin Jones -- 6 rushes, 54 yards, 2 touchdowns
MarShawn Lloyd -- 9 rushes, 42 yards
Receiving
Tahj Washington -- 2 catches, 85 yards, 1 touchdown
Zachariah Branch -- 4 catches, 58 yards, 1 touchdown
Dorian Singer -- 4 catches, 41 yards, 1 touchdown
Brenden Rice -- 1 catch, 12 yards, 1 touchdown
Defense
Jaylin Smith -- 8 tackles (7 solo)
Mason Cobb -- 6 tackles (5 solo), 2 tackles for loss
Domani Jackson -- 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 pass breakup
Anthony Lucas -- 3 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Check back for a full recap after postgame interviews.