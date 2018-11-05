USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast said the goal heading into Saturday night was to hold Oregon State to under 75 rushing yards.

The Trojans achieved that, officially holding the Beavers to 31 net rushing yards, albeit that number is skewed by the -45 yards attributed to quarterback Jake Luton for sacks.

Still, the Beavers' rushing attack was contained, but Pendergast admitted the defensive staff had to make an in-game adjustment as Oregon State scored 21 quick points in the middle of the game to cut its deficit to 7.

Mainly, the Trojans had to account for the Beavers' quick slants, and they had to acknowledge that Oregon State -- like some earlier opponents -- was keying in on the left cornerback spot and senior Isaiah Langley.

"We had to make some adjustments in the passing game in the second half based on some of the things that they were doing that weren't some of the traditional things they had done coming into the game. And then once we made the adjustments, the guys picked up on it and we were able to move forward," Pendergast said.

"You could clearly see a lot of balls were going to the left, and I've seen that movie enough so we kind of wanted to change it up a little bit."

Pendergast moved standout senior cornerback Iman "Biggie" Marshall from the right side of the defense, where he usually remains throughout a game, to the left side.

According to Pro Football Focus' advanced stats, Langley gave up 7 receptions for 65 yards on 8 targets, allowing 3 first-down conversions.

Marshall, who has been stingy all season, was credited with allowing 2 receptions on 4 targets for just 13 yards with a pass breakup.

(And yet the PFF overall game grades don't reflect this disparity with Marshall grading out at 64.9 and Langley at a 65.4. PFF explained that Langley was graded for 6 negative plays and 4 positive plays -- those being a third-down stop in the first quarter, a route cutoff and forced incompletion near the end of the second quarter, an unblocked run stop in the fourth and beating a screen block in the fourth).

But as Pendergast said, he's seen that movie before -- the left cornerback spot has been troublesome for key stretches throughout the season.

It will be especially interesting to see what the Trojans do this week. Marshall sustained a sprained ankle near the end of that game and his status is uncertain. Backup Greg Johnson, who has also struggled this season and was credited with playing just 4 snaps Saturday, came out of that game with a shoulder injury, and freshman corner Olaijah Griffin has been held out by a lingering shoulder injury of his own.

If Marshall can play, one option would be to play senior Jonathan Lockett or senior Ajene Harris at there other corner. Lockett has performed well while playing a prominent role the last two weeks at nickel, with Harris having to move over to safety.

If Marshall is out, one of them might have to play there with Langley on the other side and the other at nickel.

In those scenarios, C.J. Pollard would step in the safety spot Harris has been filling.

That was the arrangement late in the game Saturday as Lockett had moved to corner after Marshall went out, Harris returned to nickel and Pollard came in at safety.

Meanwhile, Pendergast noted another key change to that secondary -- one that he was happy to make.

"Having Marvell [Tell] back obviously was a huge help. For two years we coached him to be an up around the line of scrimmage safety, so you saw him back in that role tonight," Pendergast said. "Because we had younger safeties early in the year, he forfeited a lot of things in terms of where we played him to help teach somebody else simplistic-wise to do certain things. Now he's back in his normal position where he thrives, so it makes me feel comfortable going into games where he's playing down in the box like that."

Here's the complete PFF game grades and snap counts for the USC defense:

