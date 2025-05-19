Georgia commit Vance Spafford on track for June official visit to USC

Vance Spafford knows he wants to have a decision finalized by the time he steps on the field for Mission Viejo's opener this August. Where he will be committed to at that time still remains a bit up in the air.

The Rivals100 receiver has been committed to Georgia since November, but schools have not stopped recruiting him, and Spafford has remained open to building relationships with the various coaching staffs.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound pass catcher has a slate of visits lined up in the coming weeks, following a recent visit to Colorado, that should help him arrive at that final decision.

Whether he ends up sticking with his pledge to the Bulldogs or finds his fit at one of the other programs, Spafford simply wants to know he is going to the best situation for success.

"I don't really think there's anything that I'm looking for," he said. "I don't think Georgia is a bad fit, I think it's a great fit, but I'm just looking for the best fit. Me taking other vistis can confirm that about Georgia."

USC is one of the schools that has stayed involved, and Spafford has been on campus multiple times this offseason as he continues to listen to the pitch from Lincoln Riley's staff.

USC emerged with an offer for Spafford back in January, and a couple weeks later he was on campus with the Trojans for the big junior day in early February.

New inside receivers and tight ends coach Chad Savage has continued to build on his relationship with Spafford leading to the four-star prospect setting up an official visit with the program for June 10.