Georgia DL transfer, former five-star Bear Alexander posts from USC visit
USC fans have been on high alert this weekend with Georgia defensive tackle transfer Bear Alexander visiting the Trojans ahead of an expected announcement on his future coming at some point Sunday.
Alexander was a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class ranked the No. 2 DT and No. 9 overall prospect nationally. He played 171 defensive snaps for the national champion Bulldogs, per PFF, logging 5 tackles and 2 sacks as a true freshman.
One of those sacks came in the national championship game vs. TCU.
He tweeted that he'll make his announcement via the Footballville social media channels, choosing between USC, Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Miami and Penn State.
The buzz has been strong for the Trojans since Alexander entered the transfer portal last week, with his USC visit being the only one he's posted about in that time.
If USC were to land Alexander, the Trojans would have 10 players on the roster in 2023 who were five-star prospects in their respective recruiting classes: Alexander, quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Malachi Nelson, defensive end Korey Foreman, wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Mario Williams, cornerback Domani Jackson, running back MarShawn Lloyd, running back Raleek Brown and tight end Duce Robinson.
Here are some photos Alexander posted from USC visit onto his Instagram account: