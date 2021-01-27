 TrojanSports - Godfather & Gorney podcast: USC's big commitment; what's left for 2021
Godfather & Gorney podcast: USC's big commitment; what's left for 2021

Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney
The Godfather of college football recruiting, Mike Farrell, and national analyst Adam Gorney have plenty of news and rumors to go through as we steam toward the late Signing Period.

Rundown

Open - Domani Jackson's commitment to USC

2:05 - Does USC develop its five-stars?

4:45 - Can Oregon win another Pac-12 title?

6:00 - Evan Stewart could commit to Texas and bring others

6:45 - Texas and Oklahoma QB recruiting

9:05 - Sark getting offensive players that looked at Alabama

11:00 - Walter Nolen still interested in Tennessee

13:45 - Malachi Nelson interested in Oklahoma

15:20 - What's left in 2021 including Terrion Arnold & JT Tuimoloau

20:15 - Will Johnson & Elias Ricks

24:30 - Jackson and Johnson playing together

26:30 - Latest on Julian Armella

28:25 - Luke McCaffrey following Big Ten coaches

30:25 - Michigan's new, young coaches

33:00 - TV talk


