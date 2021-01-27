TrojanSports - Godfather & Gorney podcast: USC's big commitment; what's left for 2021

Godfather & Gorney podcast: USC's big commitment; what's left for 2021
The Godfather of college football recruiting, Mike Farrell, and national analyst Adam Gorney have plenty of news and rumors to go through as we steam toward the late Signing Period.
RUMOR MILL: Latest on Walter Nolen, J.T. Tuimoloua, Elias Ricks
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
Rundown
Open - Domani Jackson's commitment to USC
2:05 - Does USC develop its five-stars?
4:45 - Can Oregon win another Pac-12 title?
6:00 - Evan Stewart could commit to Texas and bring others
6:45 - Texas and Oklahoma QB recruiting
9:05 - Sark getting offensive players that looked at Alabama
11:00 - Walter Nolen still interested in Tennessee
13:45 - Malachi Nelson interested in Oklahoma
15:20 - What's left in 2021 including Terrion Arnold & JT Tuimoloau
20:15 - Will Johnson & Elias Ricks
24:30 - Jackson and Johnson playing together
26:30 - Latest on Julian Armella
28:25 - Luke McCaffrey following Big Ten coaches
30:25 - Michigan's new, young coaches
33:00 - TV talk