A few months ago it looked like Notre Dame could have landed an early commitment from the nation’s top defensive tackle. It made sense. The five-star is from Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius. The word was his family wanted him in South Bend. The Irish had been showing a lot of interest. Georgia then got involved and things have slowed down a little bit especially since the Bulldogs are so appealing for so many reasons, but Notre Dame still looks very strong in his recruitment. Prediction: Notre Dame Related: Schools in play for Justin Scott

*****

This is one of the more interesting recruitments in the 2024 cycle since Stone is originally from Oklahoma and is now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. There have been rumors that Stone’s mom would prefer him not to return to Oklahoma for college and venture out to another destination, so that doesn’t bode incredibly well for the Sooners, but they’re still very much involved in this. Michigan State was a top contender, but losing some big-time assistant coaches has to hurt. Texas A&M and Miami are making a more serious run at him as well, but those efforts are in the early stages. It still looks like Oklahoma can be a real option here – and maybe the frontrunner. Prediction: Oklahoma Related: David Stone talks recruitment

*****

Terrance Hibbler (Rivals.com)

The Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County standout is just coming off a trip to LSU, so there is inevitably going to be a post-visit high as the Tigers are one of the frontrunners in his recruitment. The other one to watch maybe even more closely is Mississippi State as coach Zach Arnett and his staff make the in-state prospect a top priority and some former players from his high school are already in Starkville. Texas and Ole Miss would be the other two to consider as Hibbler’s recruitment continues. Prediction: Mississippi State

*****

D’antre Robinson (Rivals.com)

A ton of offers have already come in and Robinson is also waiting for a few other big ones such as Alabama and Ohio State. All the while, the Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star standout has been crisscrossing the country, taking visits and seeing schools. After all is said and done, it still feels like an in-state battle is being waged for Robinson, with Florida, Miami and UCF leading the way. Will the massive interior defensive lineman leave the state? The bet is no, and that’s why we think the Gators have the best chance of landing him right now. Prediction: Florida

*****

Aydin Breland

There have already been visits taken across the country, and there’s no doubt Ohio State and some SEC schools have intrigued the four-star defensive tackle from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. But it also feels like this will be another battle between USC and Oregon for one of the West’s top defensive players. Colorado should also not be counted out, especially if the Buffaloes show significant progress this season, because Breland has an independent streak and might follow other top recruits to Boulder. Prediction: USC

*****

Dominick McKinley (Rivals.com)

It’s difficult to gauge where McKinley’s recruitment officially stands because the four-star defensive tackle from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana does not say much about his top schools and doesn’t give very many hints about where things stand across the board. But LSU is going to be a very real contender since McKinley is an in-state prospect and the Tigers usually clean up at home. It’s believed that Alabama would be the beneficiary if McKinley decides to not head to Baton Rouge, with Texas, Oklahoma, Florida State and Tennessee also involved. Prediction: LSU

*****

Hevin Brown-Shuler (Rivals.com)

Every indication has now been given that the four-star defensive tackle from Atlanta Pace Academy could make his commitment any day. In late March, Brown-Shuler even took to social media with a message that he’s officially ended his recruitment and that a commitment would be coming soon. All signs point to Clemson to land his pledge with South Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech and others remaining in the mix. Prediction: Clemson

*****

Kamron Beavers (Rivals.com)

The four-star defensive tackle from Bay Springs, Miss., is very tough to pin down to get a full understanding of his recruitment, but from the information we’ve gathered it’s Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Auburn as the four schools to watch. There is a very good chance Beavers is another in-state prospect who ends up in Starkville or Oxford as those two SEC teams load up. But Alabama was the first school mentioned, so that could be top of mind at this point - and it’s always tough to turn down the Crimson Tide. Tuscaloosa and Starkville are basically equidistant from each other and Oxford is another hour, so location isn’t a major thing here. Prediction: Alabama

*****

Caleb Moore (Rivals.com)

Another prospect from the state of Mississippi who’s coming off an LSU visit, it looks like the Tigers could have the edge in his recruitment but it’s still very fluid for the Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove standout. Still, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and others are involved, and Moore could absolutely end up with the Rebels or the Bulldogs, but it feels like LSU could have a slight edge here. Prediction: LSU

*****

Jordan Thomas (Kidd Ryno/Rivals.com)