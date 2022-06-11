Gorney's Takeaways: Evaluating top QBs performers at OT7

LAS VEGAS - Nico Iamaleava showed up to the OT7 tournament Friday night wearing his trademark pajama bottoms - this time it was Sesame Street characters - and a bright orange Tennessee hoodie. The five-star Vols commit did not disappoint. In a matchup of five-star California quarterbacks, Iamaleava directed his Team Toa to a surprisingly easy win over USC commit Malachi Nelson and a loaded South Florida Express team that has five- and four-star prospects at nearly every position. That matchup was ramping up to be the thriller of pool play. It morphed into Iamaleava patiently dissecting the South Florida Express defense, methodically taking the throws given to him and restraining his flashy side that can also be used to his advantage. It was a mature undertaking that encapsulates why the Tennessee pledge could make an argument as the best quarterback in the 2023 class. Friday was a big day for quarterbacks at the OT7 event and here are my thoughts on some that I focused on:

The Long Beach (Calif.) Poly standout was absent from Thursday’s first round of pool play but he delivered in a huge way Friday night and not only in the win over Nelson’s South Florida Express squad. In that matchup, Iamaleava was terrific not only because he showed off phenomenal arm talent but because of his disciplined and patient approach. There were lots of cameras and lots of hype for that game and Iamaleava showed no nerves whatsoever. Minutes later, the five-star was right back at it on the next field over, competing well and showing his ability against elite four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada.

*****

Jaden Rashada

One quarterback coach who trains numerous prospects in the West told me Friday night, without hesitation, that he thinks Rashada is the best quarterback not only in the West but in the entire 2023 class. That is a heady statement but even if that’s not reflected in the rankings at the moment the high four-star from Pittsburg, Calif., could make that argument. Rashada threw a dynamite touchdown pass to Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey, who’s having a phenomenal week here at the OT7 tournament, and has been on the money with almost all his passes. There is a quiet competitiveness to the way Rashada plays the position and he’s a top target of Florida, Oregon and other elite programs with a decision coming up soon. So much discussion surrounds Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Iamaleava and Nelson but maybe we should start having Rashada in that highest-level talk, too.

*****

Malachi Nelson

If you throw out the game against Iamaleava and Team Toa, Nelson was phenomenal for South Florida Express especially in his first game Friday against Fast Houston. The five-star seems super comfortable looking for five-star receiver Brandon Inniss in the offense (USC is pursuing Inniss hard along with Ohio State and others) and Nelson also found five-star Carnell Tate and elite 2024 receiver Jeremiah Smith regularly. But against Iamaleava, Nelson overthrew some, oftentimes his receivers were covered up and he never got in a rhythm.

*****

Dante Moore