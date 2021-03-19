TrojanSports - Grading how Pac-12 teams have developed QBs

ARIZONA

Khalil Tate (AP Images)

Regular starters: Nick Foles, three-star (2010-2011); Matt Scott, four-star (2012); BJ Denker, unranked (2013); Anu Solomon, four-star (2014-2015); Khalil Tate, four-star (2017-2019); Grant Gunnell, three-stars (2019-2020) The skinny: Foles went on to win a Super Bowl and left as the all-time passing leader at Arizona as a three-star, so that’s a great start. After that it is very up and down, with Scott being a disappointment as a four-star, Denker a surprise but still average as an unranked player and both Solomon and Tate looking like four-stars one minute and two-stars the next. Gunnell was very good for a three-star, but overall this has been way too erratic. Grade: C-plus

ARIZONA STATE

Brock Osweiler (AP Images)

Regular starters: Steven Threet, four-star (2010); Brock Osweiler, three-star (2011); Taylor Kelly, two-star (2012-2014); Mike Bercovici, three-star (2015); Manny Wilkins, three-star (2016-2018); Jayden Daniels, four-star (2019-2020) The skinny: Kelly was an excellent developmental job for ASU and Wilkins had a nice career, while Daniels is perhaps exceeding expectations even as a four-star. Osweiler became a second-round pick despite an average career, so overall it’s been good for ASU despite White leaving for Memphis and having success. Grade: B-plus

CAL

Jared Goff (AP Images)

Regular starters: Zach Maynard, two-star (2011-2012); Jared Goff, four-star (2013-2015); Davis Webb, three-star (2016); Ross Bowers, three-star (2017); Chase Garbers, four-star (2018-present The skinny: Goff was a four-star, but he exceeded expectations at Cal, had a stellar career and became the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Webb was good for his year, but as an experienced transfer, the Bears don’t get much credit for him. Bowers didn’t do much, while Garbers has shown signs but hasn’t been consistent enough to live up to his four-star ranking yet. Goff is the key here, but it isn’t enough to give them more than an average grade. Grade: B

COLORADO

Sam Noyer (AP Images)

Regular starters: Tyler Hansen, three-star (2011); Jordan Webb, three-star (2012); Sefo Liufau, three-star (2013-2016); Steven Montez, three-star (2017-2019); Sam Noyer, three-star (2020-present) The skinny: Liufau and Montez are 1-2 in Colorado passing history as far as yardage goes, and that’s quite good for a couple of three-stars. Aside from that the play has been up and down and each of those two had their bad moments as well. The Buffaloes don’t produce NFL guys, but this is still a pretty good job for a place not known for offense. Grade: B-minus

OREGON

Justin Herbert (AP Images)

Regular starters: Darron Thomas, four-star (2010-2011); Marcus Mariota, three-star (2012-2014); Vernon Adams, unranked (2015); Justin Herbert, three-star (2016-2019); Tyler Shough, four-star (2020) The skinny: There is nothing else to say here when you consider that Mariota was a three-star and won the Heisman and Herbert was a three-star and won Rookie of the Year in the NFL. Both became first-rounders and were not heavily recruited. I don’t care about Shough transferring or the rest, this is an amazing job. Grade: A-plus

OREGON STATE

Jake Luton (AP Images)

Regular starters: Ryan Katz, three-star (2010); Sean Mannion, four-star (2011-2014); Jake Luton, three-star (2019) The skinny: Mannion was solid for sure, but after that it’s been a nightmare and a turnstile of badness. Luton had OK numbers but didn’t wow anyone and no one would remember anyone else. Mannion was a third-rounder, but overall this hasn’t been pretty. Grade: C

STANFORD

Andrew Luck (AP Images)

Regular starters: Andrew Luck, four-star (2010-2011); Kevin Hogan, three-star (2012-2015); KJ Costello, four-star (2017-2019); Davis Mills, five-star (2019-2020) The skinny: You’d think with Luck it would be all good and he would offset other issues as the No. 1 pick in the NFL and a great college quarterback. But beyond him it’s been disappointing to me. Mills, as a five-star, was especially underwhelming, and Costello was also a disappointment Grade: B-minus

UCLA

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (AP Images)

Regular starters: Richard Brehaut, four-star (2010-2011); Kevin Prince, three-star (2010-2011); Brett Hundley, four-star (2012-2014); Josh Rosen, five-star (2015-2017); Dorian Thompson-Robinson, four-star (2018-present) The skinny: This is a mixed bag overall with Rosen having a good career (not great) and being a first-rounder. Hundley was actually better in college, so there is some success here but there has also been a lack of production offensively overall. DTT is getting better and had a solid season last year. All in all not bad, but I expected a lot more from Rosen. Grade: B

USC

Kedon Slovis (AP Images)

Regular starters: Matt Barkley, five-star (2010-2012); Cody Kessler, four-star (2013-2015); Sam Darnold, four-star (2016-2017); JT Daniels, five-star (2018); Kedon Slovis, three-star (2019-2020) The skinny: Barkley was good but a disappointment as a five-star with so much hype, but the bottom line is that Barkely, Kessler and Darnold are all in the NFL (or were) and Slovis has been a good development so far for a three-star. Daniels' injury led him to transfer, and overall quarterback has not been the problem. Grade: B-plus

UTAH

Jake Bentley (AP Images)

Regular starters: Jordan Wynn, three-star (2010-2011); Jon Hays, unranked (2011-2012); Travis Wilson, three-star (2012-2015); Troy Williams, four-star (2016-2017); Tyler Huntley, three-star (2017-2019); Jake Bentley, four-star (2020-present) The skinny: Utah isn’t known for quarterback play, at least not since Alex Smith, but guys like Wilson and Huntley put together solid careers as three-stars. Williams was a disappointment, but he was a transfer so that doesn’t count too poorly against the program, and Bentley as a transfer in is still a work in process. Grade: B-minus

WASHINGTON

Jake Browning (AP Images)

Regular starters: Jake Locker, four-star (2010); Keith Price, three-star (2011-2013); Cyler Miles, four-star (2014); Jake Browning, four-star (2015-2018); Jacob Eason, five-star (2019); Dylan Morris, four-star (2020-present) The skinny: It’s interesting to see this as Locker was a first-rounder and a great development job, while Miles had so much potential and never reached it. Browning had a very good career, Price was good and Eason was average and didn’t live up to a five-star billing, but half of that is UGA. Morris is off to a solid start and overall this has been good to me. Grade: B-plus

