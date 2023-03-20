DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Rivals.com’s Travis Graf was on hand to check out some of the best talent in Texas at TB5Reports’ Opening Day this weekend. Here’s his final takeaways and notes from the event.

ROBERT MILLER SHOWS UPSIDE

Miller’s stock is up after this weekend. The term is overused in today’s game, but he really has the tools and game to be considered a “big wing.” The 6-foot-10 junior flashed significant playmaking chops on the perimeter, knocked down jumpers with ease and protected the rim with his elite length and athleticism. Miller moves extremely well around the court and showed off verticality on both ends, violently blocking shots and trying to tear the rim down with loud dunks. He’s one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2024 class and will be closely monitored this spring. Texas, TCU, LSU and Colorado are all involved with Miller’s recruitment, and he’s trying to set up visits to LSU and Alabama.

*****

JERMAINE O'NEAL, JR. CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

O’Neal Jr., son of former 18-year NBA veteran forward Jermaine O’Neal, has started to fine-tune parts of his game and showed off some very positive traits this weekend. He was good at getting downhill and getting into the paint, and has polished his finishing some in the past year. He also let outside shots go with confidence and knocked down some very crisp-looking jumpers on the weekend. O’Neal plays with a high IQ and made winning plays throughout his games. The 6-foot-5 wing has the pedigree and developing game to keep making a push up the 2025 rankings. O’Neal has been in contact with Oregon, USC, Boise State and Texas.

*****

TRENT PERRY TRACKING AS A TOP 2026 PROSPECT