Every time it might have seemed appropriate to think things couldn't get any worse these last few months for the USC football program, the next setback was all too quick to follow.

A 5-7 season was compounded by athletic director Lynn Swann's bizarre public statement, itemizing coach Clay Helton's "deficiencies" in numerous facets of running the program -- as his way of announcing that Helton would indeed be returning. That statement was a gift to recruiters from other schools.

Then the Trojans were ditched on the honeymoon by celebrated offensive coordinator hire Kliff Kingsbury, who became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals a little more than a month after arriving. All the much-needed positivity his addition had brought only made the aftermath of that mirage all the more bitter and bruising.

While USC's 2019 recruiting class was trailing behind the pace of the program's traditionally highly-ranked classes and most of the top local talent was heading elsewhere, at least the Trojans landed 5-star Mater Dei HS stud Bru McCoy (and 4-star Orange Lutheran WR Kyle Ford) earlier this month. ... Or that was the feeling until McCoy bolted to Texas last week. He was so eager to leave he was willing to risk having to sit out a year as a transfer over just sticking it out at USC and seeing who the Trojans hired as OC.

It had been an unthinkable string of setbacks for this proud program, and the aftereffects will no doubt continue to linger.

But there is positive news. Finally.

As our Adam Maya first reported, USC has hired Graham Harrell as its offensive coordinator, replacing one former Texas Tech QB and Mike Leach disciple with another and reviving the excitement of embracing a version of the Air Raid offense.

First, the disclaimer. All former Texas Tech QBs are not the same -- Kingsbury's track record as a play-caller and leader of high-scoring offenses is unassailable and in a class of its own -- but there is some of the same intrigue with Harrell, even if it comes with a little more uncertainty and gamble.

This is definitely a big leap for Harrell, who is 33 years old, worked a season as a quality control coach at Oklahoma State, two as an outside receivers coach at Washington State and has now spent just three years as an OC at North Texas. There, he worked under another Leach pupil in Seth Littrell, who played under Leach (for a season) and Bob Stoops as a running back at Oklahoma and then coached the RBs for Leach at Texas Tech from 2005-08 before forging his own path.

With that pairing, and given Littrell's own success as an offensive coordinator at Arizona, Indiana and North Carolina, it's hard to say how the credit for North Texas' offensive success deserves to be delineated.

On an episode of The Solid Verbal podcast last spring, here's what Littrell said about Harrell:

"Graham's done a great job. I'm always going to be involved on offense. I'm always going to help game plan, be a part of it and be coaching out there on the field," Littrell said. "I had to do it with Larry Fedora and Kevin Wilson -- those two guys are offensive guys who really helped me grow and learn. But the one thing I learned especially from Larry Fedora is he never questioned one call of mine. ...

"And that's no different than what I have to do with Graham -- coach him up and make sure we're putting our players in the best situations to be successful and then let him go out and do a great job of doing it. And he has. He's done a fabulous job. He has no ego. ... I think Graham's special. He has an unbelievable bright future. He's as sharp as I've been around in the game."

While Littrell has no doubt had an impact on North Texas' offense surge in recent years, the same can surely be said for Harrell.

The Mean Green (yes, what an amazing nickname) had averaged just 15.2 points and 320.1 yards per game in 2015, the season before the new regime arrived. Starting in 2016 with Littrell and Harrell, North Texas improved to 24.8 PPG, 35.5 PPG and 34.6 PPG over the next three years. They produced top-25 national offenses the last two seasons, averaging 460.5 yards per game in 2018 (including the 12th-ranked passing offense at 306.8 YPG through the air).

This much is clear -- Harrell has certainly earned the opportunity to prove himself on a bigger stage and be in sole control of molding his offense.

Maybe, at a different juncture of this offseason, the jump from North Texas to USC might have seemed a bit of a reach for the Trojans' purposes, but not now. Not after everything that has transpired this fall and winter.

Not with Helton's future still a major question and major factor any prospective assistant coach would have to strongly consider before signing on with USC.

With the state of things as they stand, landing an offensive coordinator with real upside who could potentially be much more than a stopgap solution is a win for the Trojans.

A much-needed win.

For the skeptics, look at it this way -- what other available and viable candidate made more sense? Well-traveled former UCLA OC and present LA Rams "senior offensive assistant" Jedd Fisch got a lot of buzz, but Fisch hasn't stayed anywhere for more than two seasons since the mid 2000s. And he's always bounced back to the NFL. After losing Kingsbury to the Cardinals, the Trojans didn't need another coach passing through while harboring NFL ambitions.

Also, there was genuine excitement for installing a version of the Air Raid offense here. It suits the personnel and strengths of the roster. Plus, remaining committed to that direction could be interpreted as USC having a strategic plan all along and not just jumping for the biggest name initially in Kingsbury.

And while it's too late to assuage McCoy, as he's already in Austin, Texas, Harrell's hiring may have an impact with Ford and fellow 4-star WR commit Puka Nacua in trying to keep them in the fold. Not to mention others currently on the roster who may have been questioning the direction of the offense these last few weeks.

It's far too late for USC to win the offseason. The bruises from the aforementioned setbacks still remain.

But Harrell's hiring is a clear positive for the Trojans -- who desperately needed one.