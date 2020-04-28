Wilson, listed at 6-foot-5, 299 pounds, started every game at right tackle last season for Hampton, which is located in Virginia and competes in the FCS-level Big South Conference.

Wilson said he will decide "very soon" between the Trojans, West Virginia, Indiana and Pitt.

USC remains very much in the hunt to add experienced depth to its offensive line as graduate transfer OT Keldrick Wilson included the Trojans in his list of four finalists Monday night.

I want to thank all the coaches and schools that actively recruited me through this process..but I will be making a decision very soon and here are my final schools pic.twitter.com/AGK0FPzf5N

USC has a pressing need for more offensive line depth after losing both starting tackles -- NFL first-round pick Austin Jackson and experienced right tackle Drew Richmond. Without any additions, the Trojans will likely be reallocating their depth at the interior line spots to fill those voids outside.

The Trojans previously pursued Akron grad transfer OL Brandon Council, who ultimately committed to Auburn.

Wilson, meanwhile, talked to TrojanSports.com last month about his USC interest.

"[They] say they've got a lot to offer there. It's USC football, which was one of my dream schools growing up, watching them and watching Reggie Bush and guys like that, Tyron Smith. They said they've got a lot to offer, it's a big tradition and I got a chance to play there. That's been the message really," he said.

Lightly recruited out of West Rowan High School in Mt. Ulla, N.C., Wilson said he's come a long way in his time at Hampton and is eager to showcase himself on a higher level.

"It's been very satisfying [seeing the interest from major programs]. I'm happy. It's just a great feeling that I wish I had had when I was coming out of high school," he said. "I got stronger, I got more aggressive, I got smarter -- I have gotten a lot smarter on the field. In high school I only played offensive tackle for one year -- my senior year -- and just from then to now I know a lot about the game as far as OL standpoint, and I know a little bit about what everybody needs to do from my years of playing and my experience. So I've gotten a lot smarter from that standpoint."

