Hampton grad transfer OT Keldrick Wilson talks USC offer, interest
USC has added another experienced offensive lineman to its target list, offering Hampton graduate transfer Keldrick Wilson on Thursday.
Wilson, listed at 6-foot-5, 299 pounds, started every game at right tackle last season for Hampton, which is located in Virginia and competes in the FCS-level Big South Conference.
"I just thought that if I want to give myself a better shot of getting drafted I should think about playing at a higher level so I can show scouts what I can do," Wilson told TrojanSports.com on Thursday. "So I put my name in the portal and I've been getting a lot of looks from a lot of schools."
He says he has at least 10 offers so far since entering the NCAA transfer portal in late February, and USC's interest -- which has been in the making for a few weeks now -- has his attention.
He has had several conversations with Trojans offensive line coach Tim Drevno in that time, and on Thursday he FaceTimed with head coach Clay Helton to receive the offer.
