Helton on QB Jack Sears after depth chart news: 'We'll always support him'
Redshirt sophomore Jack Sears was the only one of USC's four quarterbacks to not speak with reporters Wednesday after practice, declining through a team representative. And it was certainly underst...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news