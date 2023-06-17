Safety Jadyn Hudson is one of the top national prospects in the 2025 recruiting class and he's just several hours up the road from USC in Pittsburg, California.

Count on hearing his name a lot the next year as he should be a top priority target for the Trojans.

It's still very early in that process, but Hudson got over to USC earlier this week while he was down in the area working at the Elite 11 All 22 event in Redondo Beach, and it was a good chance to further those relationships that will be key over the next year and a half.

"I was up there for a little bit just talking to coach [Lincoln] Riley, coach [Alex] Grinch and coach Donte [Williams] and just getting a vibe from them. It's always good to go up there," Hudson said. "[The message from them is] they're excited to get me up there for sure and they're going to continue to recruit me hard and gonna be on me and that I fit there."