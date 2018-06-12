Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 17:56:11 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina QB commit Hilinski considering USC offer

Ozy4fxckbhyu4zch7eje
Chris Swanson • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

Ryan Hilinski committed to South Carolina on April 4, 2018 and apparently, not one college coach got the memo.Since that time, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound quarterback from Orange Lutheran HS has been f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}