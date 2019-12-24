CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Three days before the Holiday Bowl, USC's limited injury report is coming into clearer focus. Right tackle Drew Richmond (foot strain) is pushing to play and went through a limited practice Tuesday, while running back Markese Stepp looks unlikely to be available as he continues to work his way back from a procedure on his ankle. After a season largely defined by injury setbacks, the Trojans come into their matchup with Iowa on Friday in San Diego largely healthy. As for Richmond, he told reporters after USC's practice Tuesday at Southwestern College that he is hoping to play, while head coach Clay Helton made it clear no decision has yet been made. “This was the first time he really got out here and practiced. He got about half the practice in and then we shut him down, but it’s a lot better than it was yesterday,” Helton said. “We’ll see where it is tomorrow. Again, I think he’ll be medically cleared — it’s just his confidence level and seeing where it [is]. But today was a positive, and we’ll see where it goes from here.”



#USC RT Drew Richmond (53 in video) went through about half of practice today while working his way back from a foot sprain. He indicated to reporters he expects to play, while Clay Helton said: “It’s a lot better than it was yesterday. We’ll see where it is tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/JKwua5FWqG — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) December 25, 2019

If Richmond doesn't play or his limited, USC would slide right guard Jalen McKenzie out to right tackle and have Liam Jimmons fill in at guard. Jimmons is returning from a dislocated right elbow, sustained in the loss to Oregon on Nov. 2, but he said Tuesday he's not limited at this point. "Elbow's good, I feel really good. … I feel like I can block anybody right now," he said. As for Stepp, he had said last week in returning to practice that he was hopeful to play in the bowl game after missing the last five games following a procedure to repair ligaments in his ankle, but he didn't practice Tuesday and now looks unlikely to play. “He did not practice today. I think it’s going the other way, just being honest,” Helton said. “Really, to be honest with you, if it doesn’t look any better tomorrow, then you’re probably not going to see him [Friday].” USC will have its three other main running backs available in Vavae Malepeai, Stephen Carr and Kenan Christon.

No transfer thoughts for Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart raised some eyebrows in recent weeks with vague tweets about knowing his worth, etc. But he told reporters Tuesday that he has no plans to consider transferring, nor is he frustrated by his role, he said. “I’m staying 100 percent because I’m finishing out here and go [to] the league from there. That’s the whole plan,” he said. “... No frustration right there. That’s where patience comes in so I’m going to be a lot more patient and just have a great season and get into the offseason and focus on what I need to work on to get to the place I need to get to.”

Taylor-Stuart, a redshirt freshman, rotated at cornerback with sophomore Olaijah Griffin and true freshman Chris Steele this season, but by the end of the fall he seemed to be third in line for snaps among the group. We'll have more on Taylor-Stuart and fellow San Diego native Christon later in the week.

#USC CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart affirms he’s staying put. Some recent tweets led fans to wonder about his future.



“I’m staying 100 percent because I’m finishing out here and go [to] the league from there. That’s the whole plan.” pic.twitter.com/SVYlYVhfky — TrojanSports.com (@USC_Rivals) December 25, 2019

Bowl swag and USS Theodore Roosevelt visit

The Trojans spent the first part of the day touring the Navy's USS Theodore Roosevelt. "The aircraft carrier was crazy," wide receiver Michael Pittman said. "It was super big. I think they said it was three acres, and it was just awesome. And I went around scaring guys acting like I was going to push them off. I'd grab them and they'd freak out -- it was kind of funny. Liam Douglass, he like tried to fight me after so it was kind of funny."

The Trojans took a tour of the USS Theodore Roosevelt today, where they learned about San Diego's naval history and paid respects to our servicemen and women. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/ggRnYXJ34x — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 24, 2019

All bowl games give the participating players bowl gifts, and Pittman gave some insight into the Trojans' experience so far this week in that regard. The Sports Business Journal reported earlier this month on what all bowls are giving out to players, and they noted the Holiday Bowl participants would receive a Fossil watch, wireless speaker and a "gift suite" -- where they can choose the item they want. "We've gotten a jumpsuit, we've gotten some shirts and some shoes and stuff, so yeah, we've gotten the bowl swag," Pittman said. "We actually did [the gift suite] when we were at 'SC last Monday, so we already did that. I got the [Nintendo] Switch." The team is set to visit Sea World on Wednesday as part of the continuing bowl events.