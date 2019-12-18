This was supposed to be a breakout season for USC sophomore linebacker Palaie Gaoteote.

After flashing his raw playmaking ability in limited action last season, he was penciled in as a starter for the Trojans and projected by many to be among the most impactful players on a young defense.

Gaoteote got off to an inconsistent start, though, and then the injuries undermined him over the second half of the season. He missed the Arizona and Colorado games with a high-ankle sprain, returned to play against Oregon and then sat out the final three regular-season games with some combination of ankle and knee issues.

With an extended break to rest his body, Gaoteote is hopeful that his season isn't over just yet, as he's returned "full-go" for USC's practices leading up to the Holiday Bowl matchup with Iowa on Dec. 27.

"That's up to the coaches," Gaoteote said after practice Wednesday. "Right now, I'm just having fun out here and trying to make last-minute memories with the seniors we got and just get myself better and take the right steps forward for ending this season and for next season."

Asked what exactly he was dealing with down the stretch of the season, Gaoteote shrugged it off.

"Man, it's just football. Football happens, a lot of injuries happen, definitely just fighting through a lot of stuff," he said.

So is he feeling like himself again now?

"Definitely getting there," he said. "I'm just happy to be out here with my guys, just running around, stuff like that."

Gaoteote finished the regular season with 50 tackles and 2 tackles for loss over 7 games. He was an effective pass rusher, showing his athleticism and feel for the game while knifing off the edge and into the opponent's backfield in certain packages, but his positioning on tackles wasn't always as strong.

Per PFF College's analytics, Gaoteote ranked third on the team in missed tackles (12) despite being sidelined for that long stretch.

That said, his potential is not in doubt, and expectations should remain high for the developing talent. He has special athleticism and has shown strong instincts in spurts. He just needs to continue to refine his game, and he seemed to acknowledge as much.

"Definitely just getting my weight down again, definitely knowing the playbook in and out, little details -- just fine-tuning everything in my game," he said of his offseason priorities.

"I'm definitely happy in the way that I played. Never regretted any game -- I played to the best of my ability at all times, full speed. Watching the film, there's definitely a lot of things that I would like to fix for next season, but I'm happy for my sophomore year and the bowl game is just kind of an exclamation mark and just the next step in my career here."