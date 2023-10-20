As USC offensive line coach Josh Henson started walking away from the media scrum Wednesday after 7 minutes of talking about all that went wrong with his unit in the loss at Notre Dame, he turned back and around and quipped about the interview, "That's pretty easy for 6 sacks."

It was a moment of levity but also Henson underscoring his acknowledgement of just how ugly it looked in that humbling 48-20 defeat in South Bend, Indiana.

It wasn't just the season-high 6 sacks allowed but the near-constant duress quarterback Caleb Williams faced, leading to his worst career performance with 3 first-half interceptions.

Per PFF, Williams was pressured on 20 of his 45 drop-backs, completing just 3 of 12 passes for 22 yards, 1 TD and the 3 INTs on those plays. When he was kept clean (or got rid of the ball quick enough to negate the struggles up front), he completed 20 of 25 passes for 177 yards.

"We know that if we can give him time and we do our jobs, he's the best player in the country and he'll be all right from there," left tackle Jonah Monheim said.

As Saturday showed, however, when the Trojans don't do that it doesn't necessarily matter how elite Williams is or how many talented weapons he has at his disposal.

RELATED: Watch USC OL coach Josh Henson address the struggles up front vs. Notre Dame and where the Trojans go from here

Furthermore, USC wasn't very good in run blocking either, as its running backs finished with a modest 84 yards on 21 carries, which is put into clearer context when noting that 31 of those yards came on a touchdown run from MarShawn Lloyd, meaning the other 20 carries averaged just 2.65 yards.

The tough part, Monheim said, was that he didn't see it coming at all.

"To be honest, I thought we had a really good week of practice last week, which again is just more frustrating when you look at Saturday and the results because I thought we had a good week of practice as a unit and an offense," he said. "... It's asking yourself what is the standard, what is good enough? If you thought you had a good week of practice last week, well, dig deeper and find a better week this week."