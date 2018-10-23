While the USC offense took the bulk of the scrutiny Saturday night in that 41-28 loss at Utah, the Trojans defense didn't do much to help the cause either.

Utah finished with 541 yards, and Pro Football Focus marked the Trojans down for 16 missed tackles -- their second-most this season (17 missed tackles vs. Washington State).

That was the first thing defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast honed in on in discussing the game.

"I think the biggest thing just watching the game on the sidelines was we missed a lot of tackles, and we had opportunities to get the quarterback on the ground in the first half and the second half and we just didn't make enough plays," he said.

"I was disappointed in our tackling. We've got three guys in the backfield and two guys there to sack the quarterback and we miss tackles. It just seemed like there was a lot of tackles being missed, so that's obviously a concern."

PFF assigned the missed tackles as follows: John Houston (3), Christian Rector (2), Jordan Iosefa (2), Talanoa Hufanga (2), Mavell Tell (2), Jay Tufele (1), Palaie Gaoteote (1), Marlon Tuipulotu (1), Ajene Harris (1) and Jacob Lichtenstein (1).

Left cornerback Isaiah Langley also had another tough game in coverage, allowing 3 completions on 5 targets for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 pass breakup. During one sequence early in the third quarter, he was targeted on back-to-back shots into the end zone, breaking up the first one before allowing a 27-yard touchdown on the next.

On a positive, defensive tackle Malik Dorton received his best grade of the season from PFF (75.3) while cornerback Iman "Biggie" Marshall remained stead with a 71.2 grade. Marshall has graded out at less than 70.0 in only two games this season.

Here are the full grades and snap counts for the USC defense against Utah:

RELATED: Going deep inside the stats on QB JT Daniels with Pro Football Focus