 TrojanSports - How the Pac-12's best players would be rated in Madden
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-27 12:20:04 -0500') }} football Edit

How the Pac-12's best players would be rated in Madden

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The EA Sports Madden player ratings are as popular as anything in the video game world. But what would today’s college stars rate in a college football version? Here are the top 10 in the Pac-12.

PAC-12 WEEK: Predictions for every Pac-12 team | Top five MVP candidates | Five best position groups | Five freshmen to watch | Coach report | Players in need of bounceback seasons

*****

RELATED: How the Big Ten's best players would be rated in Madden | SEC players in Madden | ACC players in Madden | Big 12 players in Madden

FARRELL 50: Countdown of top CFB players begins with Nos. 46-50 | 41-45 | 36-40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10 | 1-5

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

*****

1. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The best edge rusher in the country and possibly the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next year has to be in the elite 99 club.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****  

2. LB Drake Jackson, USC

Despite a few issues adjusting to linebacker, his ability off the edge and athleticism make him a terror in the game.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

*****  

3. QB Kedon Slovis, USC

I like Slovis better than most and think he’s a legit first-round talent and a potential franchise guy in any game.

*****  

4. QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

Daniels is efficient and won’t make a ton of mistakes. Running with him in a video game would be fun.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARIZONA STATE FANS AT DEVILSDIGEST.COM

*****  

5. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

A sure tackler and a steady and smart player, he’d be one of the leading tacklers in any video game.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UTAH FANS AT UTENATION.COM

*****  

6. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

He’s instinctive and aggressive, but he has good recovery speed as well.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WASHINGTON FANS AT DAWGREPORT.COM

*****  

7. WR Drake London, USC

This rating might be low based on his potential and ceiling with that frame and catch radius.

*****  

8. RB Max Borghi, Washington State

He’s a do-everything guy who is hard to get a hit on and carries the offense.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WASHINGTON STATE FANS AT WAZZUWATCH.COM

*****  

9. OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington 

He could be the best offensive lineman you’ve never heard of, and this could be a very low ranking. We will see.

*****

10. CB Mykael Wright, Oregon 

He’s somewhat long and very explosive. He's fast and has elite ball skills.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}