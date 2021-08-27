How the Pac-12's best players would be rated in Madden

1. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The best edge rusher in the country and possibly the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next year has to be in the elite 99 club.

2. LB Drake Jackson, USC

Despite a few issues adjusting to linebacker, his ability off the edge and athleticism make him a terror in the game.

3. QB Kedon Slovis, USC

I like Slovis better than most and think he’s a legit first-round talent and a potential franchise guy in any game.

4. QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

Daniels is efficient and won’t make a ton of mistakes. Running with him in a video game would be fun.

5. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

A sure tackler and a steady and smart player, he’d be one of the leading tacklers in any video game.

6. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

He’s instinctive and aggressive, but he has good recovery speed as well.

7. WR Drake London, USC

This rating might be low based on his potential and ceiling with that frame and catch radius.

8. RB Max Borghi, Washington State

He’s a do-everything guy who is hard to get a hit on and carries the offense.

9. OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

He could be the best offensive lineman you’ve never heard of, and this could be a very low ranking. We will see.

10. CB Mykael Wright, Oregon