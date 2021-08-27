How the Pac-12's best players would be rated in Madden
The EA Sports Madden player ratings are as popular as anything in the video game world. But what would today’s college stars rate in a college football version? Here are the top 10 in the Pac-12.
PAC-12 WEEK: Predictions for every Pac-12 team | Top five MVP candidates | Five best position groups | Five freshmen to watch | Coach report | Players in need of bounceback seasons
*****
RELATED: How the Big Ten's best players would be rated in Madden | SEC players in Madden | ACC players in Madden | Big 12 players in Madden
FARRELL 50: Countdown of top CFB players begins with Nos. 46-50 | 41-45 | 36-40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10 | 1-5
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
1. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
The best edge rusher in the country and possibly the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next year has to be in the elite 99 club.
*****
2. LB Drake Jackson, USC
Despite a few issues adjusting to linebacker, his ability off the edge and athleticism make him a terror in the game.
*****
3. QB Kedon Slovis, USC
I like Slovis better than most and think he’s a legit first-round talent and a potential franchise guy in any game.
*****
4. QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
Daniels is efficient and won’t make a ton of mistakes. Running with him in a video game would be fun.
*****
5. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
A sure tackler and a steady and smart player, he’d be one of the leading tacklers in any video game.
*****
6. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
He’s instinctive and aggressive, but he has good recovery speed as well.
*****
7. WR Drake London, USC
This rating might be low based on his potential and ceiling with that frame and catch radius.
*****
8. RB Max Borghi, Washington State
He’s a do-everything guy who is hard to get a hit on and carries the offense.
*****
9. OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
He could be the best offensive lineman you’ve never heard of, and this could be a very low ranking. We will see.
*****
10. CB Mykael Wright, Oregon
He’s somewhat long and very explosive. He's fast and has elite ball skills.