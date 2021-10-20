How things stand with top available WRs in 2022 class

Stewart is a little mercurial and tough to read, but it looks like a three-team race for one of the fastest receivers in the class as Texas, Florida and Alabama have emerged in his recruitment. The Frisco (Texas) Liberty prospect was committed to the Longhorns - but only for a matter of weeks - this past offseason, so his relationship with coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff will be interesting to watch. Some believe Florida has held the edge for a while, at least through the summer, but others argue Texas is absolutely right there. Alabama looks like the bronze finalist right now, but that could always change.

*****

In recent weeks, Coleman has gone silent as he’s focused on his senior season, but many of the same teams involved in his recruitment for a long time remain high on his list. Florida State is definitely one of those programs as he loved the Seminoles this summer and sees a huge opportunity to contribute early there. He does plan to visit USC in November, although the Trojans are still figuring out their coaching situation. Oregon is also one to watch. It’s unlikely Alabama goes after him hard at this point.

*****

The feeling is that this will end up being a battle between Clemson and North Carolina but that Georgia and Oregon are also poking around and could pull a big surprise. Still, Greene has shown the most attention to the Tigers and the Tar Heels and vice versa, so either of those ACC teams are in the best position to land his commitment.

*****

Brown had tentative dates to commit over the last few months, but has yet to pull the trigger in what looks like an SEC battle between Alabama and Kentucky. That seems like a Crimson Tide win and the word is that they should be considered the leader but the Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl Cohn standout loves the coaching staff in Lexington and the Wildcats’ success this year cannot be hurting their chances. There were some rumors TCU was also making a run, but this looks like a battle of SEC teams.

*****

Preston knows the recruiting game because his brother plays at Mississippi State, and the Bulldogs are one of the teams involved in Preston’s recruitment. But LSU, Alabama and Georgia are the three SEC schools that have been most involved. It would be no surprise if the St. James, La., standout ends up with the Tigers, but their coaching situation needs to be figured out. However, don’t count out Alabama and Georgia if he’s not comfortable with the LSU situation.

*****

Auburn seemed like it pulled way ahead for the four-star receiver from Portland (Ore.) Westview, especially earlier in the season after he visited there, but over the last few weeks the race might have tightened up. Oregon is a major contender for Clemons now, and it looks like a two-team battle at this point. Penn State has been involved, but it has trailed off as the Tigers and Ducks look to take each other on for his services.

*****

The New Orleans Edna Karr standout was committed to LSU for about 10 months, but backed off his pledge after the news broke that coach Ed Orgeron would finish out the 2021 season but not return in 2022. LSU is still going to play a major role in Anderson’s recruitment and the Tigers could get his commitment again after a new coaching staff is in place. Alabama is the other major contender and the Tide could definitely lock him up before LSU has the chance to hire a new staff.

*****