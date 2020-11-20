TrojanSports - How things stand with top five uncommitted 2022 ATH



Top contenders: LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Michigan State Recruiting outlook: Mathews hasn’t been able to take many visits but released a top seven earlier this month. He’s been staying in touch with a lot of coaches and had visited LSU and Mississippi State prior to the dead period. Don’t be surprised to see Mathews take visits when the dead period is over, even if he is already committed. Farrell’s take: I’ve had Matthews headed to LSU for some time now, and there’s no reason to change that - at least until he can take some visits.

*****



Top contenders: Texas, Miami, Florida State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Penn State, Purdue, Auburn, Oregon, LSU, USC, Arizona State Recruiting outlook: Coleman is open to almost any school that comes his way. He did name a top 13 last month, but he has yet to make any major decisions in his recruitment. It seems likely at this point that Coleman will leave the Midwest for college, but nothing is certain just yet. Expect Coleman to take a lot of visits once the dead period is over. Farrell’s take: Coleman has a long way to go, so it’s hard to project him, but I’m going to take a shot in the dark and say Arizona State right now.

*****

*****

Top contenders: Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Stanford, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: Thompson’s recruitment hasn’t taken shape just yet and the dead period hasn’t helped him make any progress toward naming a short list. The speedster out of the Lone Star State is entertaining offers from nearly all of the top programs around the country. Expect him to take his visits once the dead period ends and mainly focus on teams in the SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12. Farrell’s take: I’m going to say Oklahoma here because of the Sooners' offense and how they could utilize his speed.

*****