TrojanSports - How things stand with uncommitted 2022 five-stars

The 2021 recruiting class has still not reached the early signing period but recruiting in the 2022 class has been busy over the last few months. There are still many five-star prospects who remain uncommitted, although some others are already off the board. Here is a snapshot at where their recruitments could be headed:

A top six has emerged for Jackson with Arizona State, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC making the cut for the nation’s top cornerback. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout could be favoring the Trojans but there is going to be a lot of competition since Jackson grew up a Michigan fan, he also loves Ohio State and how the Buckeyes develop defensive backs and Clemson could also be one to watch since the Tigers have recruited the West region well recently. He has called Clemson “different.”

USC is making a serious push for him and many other Mater Dei standouts, though, so watch out for the Trojans especially if they keep winning this season.

Texas was a program high on Harris’ list before the big shakeup in recent weeks of decommitments like Quinn Ewers and others, but the Longhorns should still be considered a top contender. Watching the coaching situation over the next few months will be important to the five-star cornerback as he looks at his own recruitment.

Ohio State is going to get a serious look not only because Ewers and Caleb Burton are committed there but because the Buckeyes do such a great job with defensive backs. Clemson, LSU and Alabama are three others to watch early on.

It is still anybody’s guess where Nolen ends up, but there are some schools that have started to emerge as real contenders. The five-star plays for former Tennessee linebacker Marlon Walls and Nolen also likes the Volunteers a whole lot, so they’re going to make a real run at him throughout his recruitment. Ohio State could be a really interesting one here, though, since Nolen really likes the program and a recent offer from the Buckeyes was a very big deal. LSU, Georgia, Alabama and others will remain in the mix, too.

Alexander is a new five-star prospect in the 2022 class and “Big Bear” is going to be highly coveted by all the national programs. Texas A&M will be one to watch as the Aggies have made him a top priority and their success this season - and how the team has looked across the defensive line - could be a major selling point down the road.

Texas is going to stay involved and a new coaching staff in Austin could breathe new life into this recruitment. All the major players will be involved with Georgia, Oklahoma and Alabama also under serious consideration.

There is not a whole lot of updated news when it comes to Armella’s recruitment as the same schools still seem to be high on the list for the five-star offensive lineman. Florida State remains a top team for Armella, who has the ability to step in from Day 1 and be an immediate contributor. But the Seminoles have been struggling so mightily again this season there might be some pause there.

Armella lives close to the Miami campus and the Hurricanes remain an interesting option for him. There’s no doubt Miami will be a contender throughout his recruitment here. Out of state, Alabama would be the team to watch. The Crimson Tide have been able to get elite linemen from anywhere and Armella is a top priority.

Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State are the final four for Singletary, who plans to make his commitment on Jan. 2. But this one feels like the Gators have a significant advantage in Singletary’s recruitment and if he heads anywhere else then it would be a major surprise. Georgia is making a run and could have a shot but Florida has been out in front for a while and is the team to beat.

Clemson and North Carolina could end up battling it out for the Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley standout as the Tigers have shown the ability to dip into the state for top players, but the Tar Heels have done well with local recruits as well. It should be an interesting competition for Shaw’s services but those won’t be the only two teams. Tennessee, Georgia and others will be involved as well.

Johnson’s father played at Michigan and so the Wolverines will always be considered a top contender, but the five-star cornerback also wants to see if coach Jim Harbaugh is retained and how things play out in Ann Arbor in the next year or so.

Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Arizona State and USC are the top five for Johnson so the Buckeyes could remain a major contender and maybe even USC since playing with Domani Jackson does look like a serious consideration.

Oklahoma and Ohio State might be the two schools with a slight edge in Dewberry’s recruitment, but he’s from the Houston area and so Texas A&M is going to play a big role to the end. Dewberry actually wore A&M gloves to his game recently, so we will see how involved the Aggies stay in his recruitment, especially with the Sooners and Buckeyes pushing hard. Texas, LSU and others will be in there as well.

Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Virginia are the top eight for Rice but four could have a slight edge for the massive offensive lineman in the Irish, the Buckeyes, the Tar Heels and the Cavaliers. A top eight means there could still be a significant amount of time left in his recruitment before he narrows things down even further, but those four programs could be slightly ahead at this point.

LSU has had phenomenal success over the years not only landing the state’s top players but also getting offensive playmakers to join the Tigers and the same is expected with Mathews early on. For so many reasons, LSU makes a whole lot of sense and the thinking is that after all is said and done he ends up in Baton Rouge. But Texas A&M is making a push along with Oklahoma, he’s talked about having lots of interest in Arkansas and then Georgia and Alabama cannot be discarded yet, either.

A top 13 does not really clear up much in Coleman’s recruitment but it at least provides a glimpse into what he’s thinking as Purdue, LSU, Auburn, Oregon, Alabama, USC, Arizona State, Florida State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami and Texas made the early cut for him. The feeling is that offenses that could get the ball in his hands in a variety of ways could be most appealing with Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State and Oregon possibly standing out a little more than others.