Kris Hutson didn't need long to decide USC was the college for him.

Hutson was offered a scholarship and an opportunity to become a Trojan back in June. USC's staff decided he would fit into the 2020 class after he tore up some solid competition on their campus.

"That USC camp really opened the coaches eyes and showed them that I'm the real deal," Hutson told TrojanSports.com. "They knew me before but at the USC camp I showed them what I am."

Flash forward to July 26. That's when Hutson announced his decision to commit to USC via social media.

"Just the family that they have over there is just wonderful," Hutson said when asked why he committed to USC. "The wide receivers that came before me, the Robert Woods', the Marquise Lee's, it's just a good tradition they have with the wide receiver corps. It's just unbelievable. USC is a perfect fit for me. USC is just the perfect fit."

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect says USC's head coach was thrilled to hear the good news.

"They were happy for me," Hutson said. "Coach Helton was really glad, really happy for me. He told me he can't wait for m,e to start up when I graduate. It's just beautiful timing. I'll play with JT (Daniels) my freshman year, Amon-Ra (St. Brown) my freshmen year. I'm, playing with Chris Steele who's coming in this year. And Bryce Young also, he'll be my quarterback. Everything is going to be lined up for me and I can't wait."

The three-star wide receiver from St. John Bosco HS in Bellflower, Calif. won't be able to sign a letter of intent until December 2019. Other college football coaches who try to sway Hutson away from his USC commitment between now and then. The young football star isn't yet sure if he's done looking at schools.

"That's a good question, it's hard to say right now," Hutson said when asked if he would look at other schools before signing a letter of intent. "But all my focus is on USC, I'm committed to USC and it's supposed to stay like that until something happens. But I doubt that happens. USC is all I'm thinking about."