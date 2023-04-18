I've Got Five On It: Predictions on top uncommitted players
Commitments are coming fast and furious, both from the portal and the high school ranks. Plenty of big names are off the board, but many still remain. Today in I've Got Five On It, instead of dwelling on the past we take a look forward in the form of predictions on some of the hottest uncommitted names on both fronts.
Below, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy tries his hand at nailing down where some of the most talked-about prospects may land in the near future.
*****
*****
1. JESSE MCCULLOCH
TYPE OF RECRUITMENT: High school
THE SITUATION: McCulloch is set to announce his commitment on April 20, and Michigan State feels like the no-doubt frontrunner to land his pledge. Indiana and Alabama are the main threats to snag the Ohio-based forward at the 11th hour, but the Spartans are definitely the team to beat as we head toward decision day. Michigan State was the recipient of McCulloch’s final visit back on March 3, and his recruitment started trending toward its end shortly thereafter. Obviously, there is no such a thing as a true “lock” in recruiting, but Tom Izzo and company should feel confident as things stand.
PREDICTION: Michigan State
CONFIDENCE: High
*****
2. DAVID CASTILLO
TYPE OF RECRUITMENT: High school
THE SITUATION: Castillo was one of Jerome Tang’s first major targets after taking the reins at K-State, and it seems as though his decision to pursue the Oklahoma native early may pay off in the form of a massive get for the program. The Wildcats are riding a wave of momentum tied to their 26-win season and Elite Eight run in Tang's first season, and the success in Manhattan is beginning to compound. Castillo is set to announce his decision on April 18, and the Wildcats seem to have emerged as the team to watch. K-State is joined by Kansas and Oklahoma State on Castillo’s list of finalists. He has visited all three programs, but the Wildcats have felt like the frontrunner since Castillo was in Manhattan back in January.
PREDICTION: Kansas State
CONFIDENCE: High
*****
3. BRONNY JAMES
TYPE OF RECRUITMENT: High school
THE SITUATION: The most talked-about prospect in the 2023 class somehow also happens to have the group’s quietest recruitment. James does not do many interviews, and information about his college decision has been kept hush-hush. It has long seemed that Ohio State, Oregon and USC were the only real players in the process, and now whispers about James staying in L.A. to play for the Trojans are growing louder. It’s unclear whether or not the recent de-commitment of guard Silas Demary is tied to USC’s pursuit of James, but it’s certainly a possibility. Assuming anything when it comes to James is dangerous, and it feels as though things with his recruitment are capable of turning on a dime. For now, however, it’s probably fair to assume the Trojans have some semblance of an edge.
PREDICTION: USC
CONFIDENCE: Medium
*****
4. HUNTER DICKINSON
TYPE OF RECRUITMENT: Portal
THE SITUATION: The most buzzed-about player to enter the portal this cycle, Dickinson’s second recruitment involves a wide range of programs. Early on, some assumed that he would undoubtedly join his former high school coach Mike Jones, who was recently hired as an assistant at Maryland. That line of thinking seems to have faded a bit, however, as Kansas piqued the former Wolverine’s interest. Dickinson is scheduled to visit Lawrence this week and could continue trending toward Bill Self's program following that trip. Kentucky was seen as a player early on, but things on that front cooled quickly. These days, Dickinson’s recruitment feels like a Terps-vs-Jayhawks battle. Georgetown is also worth monitoring given the touted big’s long-standing relationship with Ed Cooley, whom he got to know well during his high school recruitment, but the Hoyas should be seen as a dark horse at best.
PREDICTION: Kansas
CONFIDENCE: Medium
*****
5. CARTER BRYANT
TYPE OF RECRUITMENT: High school
THE SITUATION: Bryant has an official top two of Louisville and Arizona, but his recruitment remains a little difficult to predict. The Cardinals are hard-charging, but Arizona has been the long-standing mainstay in his recruitment. Bryant, who plays his high school ball at California's Sage Hill School, has visited both campuses and seems genuinely torn about where he’ll ultimately land. In a recruitment that still feels a little bit like a toss-up, we’ll give the edge to Arizona, which seems to have deeper relationships with Bryant as well as his family. Bryant’s recruitment has changed quickly on a number of occasions, however, so ruling Kenny Payne out even at this juncture would be unwise.
PREDICTION: Arizona
CONFIDENCE: Low