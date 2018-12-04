If USC athletic director Lynn Swann was going to reclaim any confidence from a frustrated fan base after electing to retain embattled head coach Clay Helton, there was going to have to be a thunderous second domino.

One that would reverberate locally and echo nationally throughout college football, showing that Swann (and Helton) indeed had a plan beyond the status quo.

Well, that domino finally tumbled Tuesday morning as our Adam Maya and others confirmed the news that had been percolating since late last week -- that the Trojans had landed the biggest name on the coaching market.

Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury was seemingly linked to a new job with every hour that passed in the interim, but he indeed lands at USC to be its offensive coordinator, flipping the entire offseason narrative for this program.

Suddenly, the anxious trudge to the 2019 season becomes an eager countdown to the start of spring practice and the first glimpse at Kingsbury's "Air Raid" offense matched with USC's bevy of 5-star and 4-star playmakers.

The addition of Kingsbury infuses optimism into the fan base, a group that just a week ago was teetering on the line between apoplectic and apathetic, and understandably so.

There was no other realistic hire for USC that could have achieved such a 180, but this isn't just a win for the Trojans. This is a clear win-win for both parties.

If Kingsbury wants to become a college head coach again, he just chose the most conducive path to making that happen.

A man whose offenses have averaged 39.8 points, 528.7 total offensive yards and 375.0 passing yards per game over nine seasons as either a co-coordinator, coordinator or head coach now takes over a talent-rich but woefully underachieving USC offense that ranked tied for 90th in scoring at 26.0 PPG and 83rd in total offense at 382.6 YPG.

When the unit predictably improves next fall, Kingsbury will reap all the credit. And if the Trojans' overall record remains unsatisfactory, Helton and defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast will bear the full brunt of the criticism.

There's not another job in college football better set up for an accomplished coordinator to steal the spotlight.

A year or two from now, Kingsbury will be among the top names for notable Power Five head-coaching openings, his 35-40 record at Texas Tech overshadowed by his latest offensive masterpiece -- this time at a blue-blood program in need of saving.

If this seems too presumptuous, let's scroll back through Kingsbury's extensive track record of offensive mastery (which could soon replace "situational mastery" in the local parlance).

We'll boil it down to the key points:

-- Kingsbury guided top-five national offenses with three different starting quarterbacks. With Case Keenum in 2011, Houston led the country in scoring (49.3 PPG), total offense (599.1 YPG) and passing offense (450.1 YPG). In 2012 at Texas A&M, Kingsbury's offense tied for fourth nationally in scoring (44.5 PPG) and was third in total offense (558.5 YPG) as QB Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy. And with future NFL star Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, his 2015 team ranked second nationally in scoring (45.1 PPG), second in total offense (579.5 YPG) and second in passing (388.2 YPG) while the 2016 Red Raiders finished fifth in scoring (43.7 PPG), first in total offense (566.6 YPG) and first in passing (463.0 YPG).

-- His first offense at Texas Tech in 2013 also finished second nationally in passing yards (392.8 YPG) and eighth in total offense (510.7 YPG) with freshmen QBs Davis Webb and Baker Mayfield splitting the reps, and his unit was fourth nationally in passing (352.6 YPG) this season with freshman QB Alan Bowman. So that's top-five passing offenses with four different QB situations, not even counting Manziel's dual-threat Heisman performance.

-- His fast-paced, aerial offenses have never averaged less than 30.5 points, 474.6 offensive yards or 316.5 passing yards per game in any season.

-- And now he takes over an offense equipped with 5-star QB JT Daniels (the No. 2-ranked pro-style QB in the 2018 recruiting class), 5-star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (the No. 1 WR in the 2018 class), 5-star WR Tyler Vaughns (the No. 2 WR in the 2016 class) and 4-star WR Michael Pittman (the No. 6 WR in the 2016 class), who might be the best of that trio. Add in running backs Stephen Carr (the No. 2 all-purpose back in 2017) and Vavae Malepeai, plus whatever USC brings in this year, and it's hard to see Kingsbury's track record and that abundance of talent not adding up to stat-stuffing box scores in line with his career work.

Again, this was the best possible fit for both USC and Kingsbury.



So, yes, this could well be a short-term union, if Kingsbury can parlay the expected results into another head coaching opportunity in short order. But if that proves to be the case, so be it.

Enjoy it.

A week and a half ago, fans were funding an airplane to fly a sign over the Coliseum to plead with Swann and USC to make a significant move.

In the end, they did, even if it wasn't exactly as requested.