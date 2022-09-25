USC escaped Corvallis, Ore., with the most defining win of its young season Saturday night, needing both a touchdown with a little more than a minute to go and then a late interception to squeak out a 17-14 thriller against Oregon State.

An offense that came into the night ranked 7th in the country in scoring at more than 50 points per game didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter in this one. The Trojans trailed for most of the night, star quarterback Caleb Williams struggled to get anything going in the passing game until the very end and a raucous orange-clad crowd inside Reser Stadium sure felt imposing at times.

But the USC defense forced four more turnovers -- making it 14 in four games now -- while center Brett Neilon pushed his quarterback across the line for a crucial late first down and Williams saved his best throw for last on a 21-yard dime to Jordan Addison to offset all that had gone wrong throughout the evening.

And when Oregon State QB Chance Nolan's downfield pass was deflected by linebacker Eric Gentry and landed in the hands of safety Max Williams to seal the win, the sideline erupted.

Coach Lincoln Riley was asked afterward if winning like this meant a little more than the blowout victories that had preceded it in USC's now 4-0 start.

"One-hundred percent. If everything's rolling and you don't [face adversity] that's awesome, and obviously we'd love for that to happen every week, but that's not college football. It doesn't happen like that all the time," Riley said. "How many times do you see a really good team go in and get upset or beat in a tough road atmosphere like tonight? It happens all the time. That's where you separate yourself. Really great teams find a way no matter what the circumstances."

Whether or not this proves to be a really great Trojans team -- and there's plenty of reason to think it will -- they sure delivered a great and momentous ending Saturday.

USC finally found the end zone in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on a 7-yard Travis Dye touchdown run on fourth-and-2 as the Trojans took their first lead, 10-7.

On the next drive, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon looked to have put momentum squarely in the Trojans' favor with a fantastic interception deep in USC territory, only to have the USC offense sputter out just in front of its own goal line. The ensuing punt went poorly, barely making it to the USC 35 and returned to the 22.

Oregon State's offense made the most of the opportunity, as Jam Griffin darted through an open lane for an 18-yard touchdown as the Beavers retook the lead, 14-10, with 4:41 remaining.

Williams would finish just 16 of 36 passing for 180 yards, but his final pass was by far his best -- a 21-yard strike down the sideline that got to Addison just before an Oregon State defender closed in on him.

Needing just a field goal to tie the game and 1:07 on the clock, the Beavers began moving the ball after being gifted 15 yards on a USC unnecessary roughness penalty on the kickoff by walk-on Clyde Moore. The Beavers quickly got it near midfield, but on third-and-10 from the Oregon State 46, Chance Nolan heaved the ball downfield only to have it knocked away by the long arms of Gentry and into the lap of Max Williams.

With that, the No. 7-ranked Trojans survived to move to 4-0.