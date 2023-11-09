TrojanSports

There was a distinct buzz about the crowd every time Isaiah Collier touched the ball Thursday night in his Galen Center debut. The freshman enters his career at USC with plenty of eyes on his every move. He was the No. 1-ranked recruit (Rivals) as a member of the 2024 class, so name recognition is not the concern.

Living up to what fans expect from him every night, however, will be the biggest test. Through two games, all indications are that Collier himself might end up being his own toughest challenge when it comes to his ultimate success and impact at USC.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Georgia has been stellar in his first two contests with the Trojans scoring 18 points Monday night in the season opener followed by 19 points Thursday in USC's 85-59 victory over Cal State Bakersfield in the home opener.

Collier routinely showcased his ability to knife through the defense with an extra gear not possessed by any Roadrunners defender. The end result was six made baskets on 11 attempts and a few trips to the free-throw line (6 for 7) in a game-high 34 minutes.

USC head coach Andy Enfield may find it difficult to take Collier off the court this season, but for now he's excited to see that there is still room for development from his young guard.

"If you look at turnovers, that's one thing we look at, and Isaiah needs to clean that up a little bit," Enfield said. "He got a little sloppy in the second half with three straight, but other than that he played an outstanding game. I think there's stretches of spectacular basketball. ... We're a work in progress right now, including Isaiah Collier.

"He's only a freshman, and so we can't rely on him to do everything. We have a lot of other good players on this team that have to step up and keep performing."