Every Thursday night, former USC QB and now Trojans analyst Max Browne drops by the Trojan Talk message board to answer all your questions.

Ask Browne -- our resident TrojanSports.com analyst for the 2019 season -- about the matchup with Colorado or any other questions about this USC football team, season and beyond.

We'll get started at 6:30 p.m. PT tonight.

**JOIN THE CHAT HERE**