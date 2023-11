EUGENE, Oregon -- USC, fresh off a staff shakeup with the firing of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch last Sunday, takes on No. 6-ranked Oregon tonight at Autzen Stadium.

The Trojans (7-3, 5-2) have a chance to play their way into the Pac-12 championship game if they can upset the Ducks (8-1, 5-1) and beat UCLA at home next week.

The Trojans are without a couple defensive starters in nickel Jaylin Smith and linebacker Eric Gentry, while cornerbacks Ceyair Wright and Jacobe Covington and running back/slot receiver Raleek Brown was also not spotted during pregame.

