Join our USC-WSU live thread as Donte Williams makes his HC debut

A new era of USC football kicks off today at Washington State, with Donte Williams making his debut as interim head coach.

More to the point, it's the dawn of the post-Clay Helton era, as USC is conducting a national search for his replacement.

Join our live in-game discussion Trojan Talk and watch our pregame videos below.

**Not subscribed? Join today and get a 60-DAY FREE TRIAL as USC begins its search for the Trojans' next head coach. Follow along with us through that process and share your thoughts on our Trojan Talk message board. Use code NEWUSC and this link.**