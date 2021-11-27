Join the discussion about the Matt Campbell to USC buzz

Two and a half months into USC's high-profile coaching search, Iowa State's Matt Campbell has emerged as the name that everybody is buzzing about, from fans to media.

We had Campbell No. 2 on our Hot Board throughout this search so we of course have plenty of strong thoughts on the matter, if he is indeed the guy athletic director Mike Bohn has zeroed in on and is able to close a deal with.

But then again, all USC fans have strong thoughts on the topic right now. In fact, we have multiple lively threads going on the Trojan Talk board about Campbell.

