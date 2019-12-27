SAN DIEGO -- USC looks to put a final stamp on its 2019 season Friday evening in the Holiday Bowl.

The No. 22 Trojans (8-4) take on No. 16 Iowa (9-3) at SDCCU Stadium at 5 p.m. PT (on FS1).

Both teams come in having won five of their last six regular season games.

