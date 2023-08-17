Henson talked specifically about Jonah Monheim's transition to left tackle, the ongoing evaluation at right tackle between Michael Tarquin and Mason Murphy, the development of left guard Emmauel Pregnon, Gino Quinones' work at second-team center and more.

How has technique improved through camp?

"There's been good progress there. I think a guy that's gotten better in that area is Jarrett Kingston -- uses his hands better, still not there yet -- but certainly all across the board we've made some progress. That's why you keep practicing. If you were a finished product at this point in the season ... All good lines and good teams can get better between Weeks 1 and 3, between Weeks 3 and 6 -- they make progression over the season. We've progressed, but obviously we have some work to do still."

How does Jonah Monheim look at left tackle?

"He looks really good, very consistent, just like he was at right tackle, just a really consistent guy kind of day in, day out. Every rep, he's always on top of his job. Rarely does he lose fast, very rarely. That's what you want from a good lineman. As an O-line coach, when you rarely look over and watch a guy because you're confident he's going to get his job done, that's when you know you feel pretty good about it. But Jonah's a, he's a really good player, but he's working every day, working hard to get better at different things, but he's been really consistent so far."

Where was the biggest step for him?

"For Jonah, he would tell you being able to sit down in his pass rush. His punch and anchor his hips and those things, he's gotten so much better at that. He's gotten so much better at hand combat, replacing hands and getting leverage after the initial contact. So those are the some of the things he was working on and he's done a real nice job."

What's the one thing you're not going to be able to evaluate until games?

"The only thing that comes to mind to me is, and we've been trying to go longer drives, but still when you're on the fourth or fifth long drive of the game and you get tired and you're exhausted, will you pull it out of yourself and bring it on play No. 70 the same way you were bringing it on play 2-3-4. That to me is a little bit of an unknown. You stretched yourselves in those places in practice, you try to put yourself there, but nothing simulates that like a game. So, anyway, we'll see where we're at. I think we made progress there, I'm still curious to see where we're at in a game."

Is chemistry something you can only build in game?

"No, you can build it in practice for sure. If you're not building chemistry in practice, it's too late by the time you get to the game. We're communicating better, working together better. We're still a work in progress."

How hard is Mason Murphy pushing Michael Tarquin?

"He's pushing hard. Those two guys are probably the two most improved players up front from spring to now and it's been a heck of a battle. We evaluate every day. Every day I walk out here I'm like, OK, who's our best players? We evaluate off the film every day as a coaching staff, so we're still in evaluation -- we'll see where it leads."

So the right tackle spot is still up in the air?

"Yes."

What has been Emmanuel Pregnon's growth?

"Obviously, he's grown a lot with understanding and learning the offense. I would say that he's still a guy that's growing as far his ability to get tired and play through that. We've just got to continue to push him in that direction every day. He has a lot of upside, lot of potential, but you know, if you're not playing full-speed, that's potential."

What's gone into the decision to have Gino Quinones work at center?

"Just the ability for Gino, if something did happen, that he is the next center in the game and it's just getting him reps. Center takes so many reps to get ready, so it's been a challenge for Gino to be at center and still compete at guard too. Just getting all those reps is a huge things for him because it's just all the little things, it's snapping the ball, obviously it's snapping accurate and making all the calls, all the mental side of the game at center. It's just been really trying to get him to the point if something did happen injury-wise, we could put him in the game and still function at a very high level."

How do you practice for teams throwing unexpected looks at you in games?

"Well, I think it's always smart if things gave you trouble the year before, people are going to see those things on film -- until you fix those things you're probably going to see them again. Someone's going to obviously say, Hey, this gave them trouble, bring it back and let's see if it does again. We are always kind of chasing those things that we thought on film from a scheme standpoint gave us trouble and fixing those things before they happen again."

How do you feel about the top 8-10?

"I mean, it's evolving to some extent, but I think overall both of those groups have really improved when you're looking at that 8-10 guys. There's still some fluctuation and we're still evaluating every day and we're still watching and trying to figure out exactly when, where and how we're going to play guys. That doesn't mean there's just going to be five that play -- there might be more, I don't know. There might be five -- I don't know the answer yet. We're still going to evaluate that all the way through practice up to game time next week."

How has Tobias Raymond progressed as a true freshman?

"Tobias has gotten a lot better. He's young, he's a freshman. It's always hard. The closer you are to the football and the line of scrimmage the harder it is to play because you're making contact with older people that are better at their technique than you are. But Tobias overall has improved a ton. He's just continued to develop, and we're really excited about his future. The thing about Tobias is he works really hard and he has great intensity on every play, so if he'll just continue that the technique and all those things it will all come."