Kedon Slovis joins Klutch Sports for NIL representation, talks approach

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has signed with Klutch Sports Group to represent him in evaluating Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

Klutch was founded by NBA agent Rich Paul, the longtime friend of LeBron James, and has a notable lineup of NBA clients while also more recently expanding into the NFL.

The Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje reported that Slovis appears to be the first college football player to sign with Klutch for NIL representation.

A week and a half ago, Slovis talked to TrojanSports.com about his NIL plans and had noted then that he had representation without getting specific.

"We have stuff in the works, but nothing official. I signed with a marketing group, so they're kind of handling it all. I kind of just want to throw it at them and let them deal with it on their own so I can focus on this, because if you're handling it on your own I think it would be too much. So I let them handle it and they'll come to me with opportunities, but for the most part I'm kind of letting them deal with it," Slovis said.

"... I haven't done anything yet, just because I've kind of been patient. I don't want to do anything that's a quick money grab. I want to retain a good brand in that sense and be selective about who I work with."

On July 1, the rules that had previously prevented college athletes from capitalizing on the Name, Image and Likeness were lifted after mounting legislative pressure around the country, and many college football players have already cashed in big. Alabama coach Nick Saban indicated that Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young, who has yet to start a game, is already approaching $1 million in NIL contracts.