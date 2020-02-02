For many of USC's top recruiting targets in the 2021 and 2022 classes, Saturday's Junior Day event was their first opportunity to interact with new Trojans defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

And by all accounts, he left a strong impression.

"Coach Orlando is real cool," said 4-star 2021 Mater Dei High School cornerback Jaylin Davies. "I had enough time with him to know that he's as real as they come and doesn't mind letting the DBs use our natural cover skills and be on an island with a WR, which I like."

Davies, who is ranked the No. 6 corner in the class, is one of USC's priority targets this upcoming recruiting cycle. His top 6 right now includes the Trojans, Arizona State, Ohio State, Washington, Alabama and UCLA. He's set to visit Washington in April and Ohio State before the summer, but his latest trip to USC only helped the Trojans.

The same could be said for 4-star 2021 athlete Ethan Calvert (Oaks Christian School), whom USC is recruiting as a linebacker -- Orlando's area of focus. He wasn't at the junior day event Saturday, but he had made his own visit on Friday to meet the Trojans' new defensive coordinator.

"Got to see the campus again and walk around the facility, but the main priority was to meet and get to know coach Orlando," Calvert said. "He seems like a really cool guy, he has high energy and is a players coach type of guy."

Calvert, listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, is ranked as a top-200 prospect in the 2021 class and has USC, UCLA, Cal, Washington, Utah, Stanford and LSU as his top options right now. Again, his first encounter with Orlando has only seemed to bolster the Trojans' standing among that group.

"I liked [USC] before, but I like them a little more now because of coach Orlando," Calvert said. "He just brings a lot of knowledge and energy to the defensive side of the ball and is all in."

