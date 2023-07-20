Pac-12 Media Day moves to Las Vegas this year, and Lincoln Riley's Trojans are the main attraction in their final season in the conference. USC was voted the overwhelming favorite to win the league as the Pac-12 revealed its preseason media poll Thursday. On Friday morning, Riley, quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Mason Cobb will represent the program on the main stage of the event at Resorts World Las Vegas. The USC contingent goes second in the day's lineup, following Utah and starting at 9:20 a.m. Fans can watch live on Pac-12 Network. Meanwhile, the TrojanSports.com team will be on site for live coverage. Here are the questions and topics we're most interested in heading into the day ...

1. Riley's thoughts on the announced plans to build a USC football performance center

Riley has not been available to local media since USC's announcement last month that it is planning to build a three-story football performance center connected to the practice fields, which will be reconfigured and expanded to two full-length fields as part of the project. Riley called it "an absolute game-changer for our program" in the news release at the time, but it will be interesting to learn more about his involvement in the planning of the facility and to what degree it was discussed before he took the job. Perhaps, he may also be able to shed some clarity on the timing of the project and when it might be completed.

2. Caleb Williams chasing history

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be in the spotlight Friday as one of the main attractions of media day, as he embarks on his quest to become only the second player in college football history to win two Heismans (along with former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin). There isn't much fresh left for the local beat writers to ask Williams, who was available multiple times during the spring, but Pac-12 Media Day brings out the national media who will no doubt be asking the star QB about the quest for that second Heisman, his status as the presumed No. 1 pick in the next NFL draft, etc. Williams is pretty outspoken on his intentions to repeat as Heisman winner, so there should be some entertaining sound bites on that or other topics to come from the day.

3. Get to know Mason Cobb

Cobb, the linebacker transfer from Oklahoma State, is USC's other player representative at media day. It's noteworthy that Riley chose the newcomer as one of the two players to join him in Las Vegas, as it speaks to the impact and importance Cobb is expected to have on the defense this year. Of course, it's not a surprise as linebackers coach Brian Odom commented during the spring that Cobb was "born to play inside linebacker." Cobb went through spring practice with USC, so he's already acquainted himself as a Trojan, but media day offers a looser environment than the standard post-practice interview. He has the kind of personality that should lend itself to an entertaining 10-minute scrum with the media after the Trojans finish on the main stage.

4. Bear Alexander and the post-spring transfer additions

Friday will also be the first opportunity to get Riley's thoughts on USC's three post-spring transfer additions -- starting with former five-star DT prospect Bear Alexander, who joins the Trojans from Georgia. Alexander earned honorable mention preseason All-Pac-12 recognition despite being new to the conference and his limited playing time as a freshman with the Bulldogs last year. Many expect he could be a true difference-maker on the interior of the defensive line and as impactful as any transfer the Trojans brought in this year. Meanwhile, offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon (from Wyoming) looks poised to compete for a starting job, and defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans (from Alabama) is an interesting addition to the secondary as he could ultimately slot in at cornerback, safety or nickel.

5. Thoughts on AD search?