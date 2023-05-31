Kickoff times announced for some of USC's early season games
The kickoff times for USC's first three games are set, as well as for the rivalry game at Notre Dame.
The Trojans will open the season in Week 0 on Aug. 26 against San Jose State in the Coliseum, with the game set for 5 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network.
USC then hosts Nevada on Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network.
The Trojans' first Pac-12 game comes Sept. 9, also at home, against Stanford at 7:30 p.m. PT on FOX.
The annual showdown with Notre Dame, which takes place in South Bend, Indiana, this year, is set for Oct. 14 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Start times and televising networks for USC's remaining regular-season games of 2023 will be made 6-to-12 days in advance of each contest.
2023 USC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — San Jose State – 5 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network)
Sept. 2 – Nevada – 3:30 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network)
Sept. 9 — Stanford – 7:30 p.m. PT (FOX)
Sept. 16 – BYE
Sept. 23 — at Arizona State
Sept. 30 — at Colorado
Oct. 7 – Arizona
Oct. 14 — at Notre Dame – 4:30 p.m. PT (NBC/Peacock)
Oct. 21 – Utah
Oct. 28 — at California
Nov. 4 — Washington
Nov. 11 — at Oregon
Nov. 18 —UCLA
Nov. 25 – BYE