The kickoff times for USC's first three games are set, as well as for the rivalry game at Notre Dame.

Start times and televising networks for USC's remaining regular-season games of 2023 will be made 6-to-12 days in advance of each contest.

2023 USC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 — San Jose State – 5 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network)

Sept. 2 – Nevada – 3:30 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network)

Sept. 9 — Stanford – 7:30 p.m. PT (FOX)

Sept. 16 – BYE

Sept. 23 — at Arizona State

Sept. 30 — at Colorado

Oct. 7 – Arizona

Oct. 14 — at Notre Dame – 4:30 p.m. PT (NBC/Peacock)

Oct. 21 – Utah

Oct. 28 — at California

Nov. 4 — Washington

Nov. 11 — at Oregon

Nov. 18 —UCLA

Nov. 25 – BYE