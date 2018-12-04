Kliff Kingsbury is USC's new offensive coordinator, according to multiple sources.

"It's a done deal," one source said.

He's expected to be out recruiting for the Trojans this week, perhaps as soon as Tuesday night.

TrojanSports.com reported last week that Kingsbury, the former Texas Tech head coach, had agreed to a deal in principle with USC.

The prolonged wait for the deal to be completed had caused some panic within the fan base, but in the end the Trojans landed the biggest name on the market.

RELATED: Join the discussion at Trojan Talk | Going deep inside the numbers on Kingsbury's resume



While Kingsbury posted a 35-40 overall record with four losing seasons in six years with the Red Raiders, his upside as an offensive mind is obvious.

A former stat-stuffing Texas Tech quarterback under Mike Leach, Kingsbury rose quickly through the coaching ranks. After debuting as a quality control coach at Houston in 2008, he later become the co-offensive coordinator and QBs coach there for the 2010-11 seasons, leading Houston to average 49.3 points, 599.1 yards per game and 450.1 passing yards per game in his final year, leading the country in all three categories.

Kingsbury then followed head coach Kevin Sumlin from Houston to Texas A&M to serve as offensive coordinator for the Aggies in 2012, a season in which his quarterback Johnny Manziel would win the Heisman Trophy as the team averaged 44.5 points (tied for 4th nationally) and 558.5 yards per game (3rd). Kingsbury was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach.

With that, Kingsbury cashed in for his first head coaching opportunity, returning to Texas Tech. There, his passing offenses remained prodigious, ranking second nationally in 2013 (392.8 passing yards per game), fifth in 2014 (351.1), second in 2015 (388.2), first in 2016 (463.0), 9th in 2017 (333.7) and fourth in 2018 (352.6).

He developed future NFL star QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 4,653 yards in 2015 and 5,052 yards in 2016 for the Red Raiders, and his 2016 offense ranked first nationally as well (566.6).

While Kingsbury's offenses at Texas Tech remained productive, the overall success didn't materialize for the program due to struggles on the other side of the ball. But at USC, he's merely tasked if improving an offense that ranked tied for 90th in scoring at 26.0 points per game and 83rd nationally with 382.6 yards per game -- with head coach Clay Helton taking over play-calling duties from former OC Tee Martin down the stretch of the season.

Kingsbury has never led an offense as an OC or head coach that didn't average at least 30.5 point or 474.6 yards per game.

And he's walking into a situation with a rising sophomore quarterback in JT Daniels, a prized national recruit coming off an inconsistent debut season, and a stable of offensive playmakers expected to include proven wide receivers Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown along with returning running backs Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai.