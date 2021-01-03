Korey Foreman discusses his 'QB killers' connection with Drake Jackson
Korey Foreman started his ascent to top national prospect status back as a sophomore at Corona Centennial HS, bookending a star-studded defensive line with Drake Jackson, a senior at the time. Fore...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news