The Early Signing Period saw the vast majority of 2023 prospects sign, but there are still some intriguing recruiting battles left to play out before Wednesday. Rivals breaks down the top remaining uncommitted players and where they may be leaning before announcing on Wednesday.

Robinson is the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the class. The recruiting war has been ongoing for months over the five-star with the contenders down to USC and Georgia. Robinson is the new age tight end who can stretch a defense with his speed and is a nightmare matchup for linebackers and defensive backs because of his height and overall size. Because of his skills, Robinson is an ideal fit at either program. Wherever Robinson may commit, that team will have to worry about the two-sport star opting out of college and heading for an early professional career in baseball. Prediction: Georgia

Harbor could land at Oregon, Maryland, Michigan or South Carolina but signing the five-star is only one part of the equation. The other is finding a positional fit. Harbor is big and fast with offensive coordinators drooling over the idea of having him at tight end while others see his physical gifts as a better match for defensive end. Whoever lands Harbor is getting a gifted athlete approaching Olympic times in the 100 (10.28). Maryland is the hometown program and South Carolina seems to be a fan favorite, but Harbor is fresh off an official to Oregon, a program that has a lot to offer in both track and football. Prediction: Oregon

Pac-12 programs UCLA, Oregon and Cal made runs at Pleasant ahead of the Early Signing Period and got him on campus for official visits. The push to sign him early created more excitement around what the four-star corner may do ahead of NSD. USC is always in the mix for Southern California prospects and the Trojans have another great opportunity to add to their fantastic 2023 class with Pleasant. Prediction: USC

There are some familiar names hanging around in the hopes of landing Lyons including BYU, Georgia, Stanford, USC and Utah. Walker was a one-time commit to the Cardinal but backed off in late November. Utah and USC are rumored to be heavily in the picture as well. Lyons’ play here is a true wild card. Prediction: Utah

