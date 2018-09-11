Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 14:02:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Latest on JT Daniels' hand injury: 'He was spinning it really good'

Moijygb6tctcjcpgbbvf
USC quarterback JT Daniels, pictured last week, looks on track to play Saturday at Texas while working through a bruised hand.
Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

The news on USC quarterback JT Daniels' injured right throwing hand continues to be encouraging, with coach Clay Helton saying that the QB had looked fine throwing the ball during a light practice ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}