Tayler Katoa spent the last two years serving a LDS mission and largely detached from what was going on with USC football. Talking to his parents once a week, he'd get some topical updates, but largely his focus was on a different purpose.

But yeah, he says, his thoughts would drift from time to time to the college football opportunity he put on hold and the future he still had awaiting him with the Trojans.

"There was a couple times where I was missing it a little bit and my mind did go to that place. I would say I'm definitely hungry for it now. You know what they say, you don't know what you have until you've lost it," Katoa told TrojanSports.com. "Kind of being taken out of it and seeing what I have, I just have a whole new perspective on my situation with USC football, what I can get out of it, what I can contribute and how much more I can do to become a better player. So I'm really excited to be back."

Katoa wrapped up his two-year mission spent in Richmond, Va., a little more than a week ago, and the plan is to re-enroll at USC and rejoin the football program ahead of the 2020 season.

Katoa, a linebacker who signed with the Trojans as a 3-star prospect out of Layton, Utah, in the 2017 recruiting class, was an early enrollee that year but missed that season with a torn ligament in his right knee. He then announced his mission plans in August of 2018 and missed the following two seasons.

He reconnected with head coach Clay Helton on Tuesday, he said, to go over the process of completing his return to both the school and football program.

"I was able to FaceTime him and we had a good conversation. It was really cool. He expressed that he was really proud that I decided to serve a mission and we talked about [how] it wasn't the easiest thing to do, but he just expressed his gratitude and his support," Katoa said. "He kind of shared his love for me about what I did, so that was really cool to have that with Coach Helton. And then we talked about football, of course, and the logistics of re-enrolling in May."