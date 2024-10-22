Lincoln Riley '100 percent' still confident in Miller Moss as USC QB

While some frustrated fans are ready for changes after USC's 3-4 start, coach Lincoln Riley reiterated yet again Monday that Miller Moss is the Trojans' starting quarterback.

"Of course, a hundred percent," Riley said after practice.

Moss has passed for 1,954 yards, 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season and completed 34 of 50 passes for 336 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT in the Trojans' 29-28 loss at Maryland on Saturday.

He has thrown interceptions in five straight games, including a pick-6 in the narrow loss at Michigan, a costly one in the close loss at Minnesota when he had Duce Robinson open on a slant for a first down on what could have set up a game-winning field goal try in the final seconds of regulation, and an ill-advised pick Saturday that Maryland returned 51 yards to the 18 to set up a touchdown on the next play.

"I think he's in a good place. I mean, I think all of us, it's kind of a mind trick on you right now because people that watch the tape and watch how we've played and watch how they progress, that tells you one thing and then you go look at the record and that tells you another thing and you got to really just stay true to what you see on tape," Riley said. "What can we do to get better and then how do we just keep going and going and going and he's had to do that. Everybody in our program has had to do that and that's just part of it. It's part of being a leader. It's part of when you have the word quarterback by your name, that's part of it.

"Everybody goes through tough stretches. Everybody goes through times where things don't fall your way and the best ones continue to battle. He's one of the best ones and he's going to continue to battle."

Riley was asked what the tape reveals to him about Moss' play.

"He's still executing. I mean, at a very high level. He's making a lot of plays, a lot of really good decisions. There's always going to be a couple of mistakes. And the ones that he has certainly can't kill us. And he's had a few that have obviously gotta be better, but he's made a lot of plays and he's put our guys in a lot of position to make plays," Riley said. "Kind of like on the two-minute drive the other night, I don't know that he could have done anything more. And so no, I still think he's playing at a very high level. Of course, I expect him to improve and he does too, but he's also the guy that's put us in position to win all seven of these."

For his part Moss talked about, the spotlight and scrutiny that has been on him through both the highs and lows of this season.

"This is what we sign up for. I think it's part of playing quarterback, especially playing quarterback here. I think that's something that we embrace," Moss said. "At the end of the day, none of that stuff really matters. What matters is who you are, what your process is, trust and believing in [it] each and every day. It's part of the job, but it's doesn't mean anything. ... I have a small circle of people whose opinions I care about -- everyone else can say what they will. It's part of the job."