Lincoln Riley addresses Bear Alexander's status, downplays perceived drama
On Tuesday, multiple reports from very credible outlets and journalists had USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander ticketed to the transfer portal after just one year in the program.
On Wednesday, Alexander tweeted, "I'm not crystal clear on all of the noise or what any of this portal mess is about. I'm here to finish what I started and that's chasing a natty here at USC with my teammates."
And on Thursday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley was asked for his perspective on the matter -- specifically what kinds of conversations he had to have with Alexander this week.
Riley also downplayed that there was any great saga behind the scenes (though those reports didn't originate from nothing).
"There really wasn't that many conversations. I don't know -- I know there was a bunch of stuff on the outside, I know he felt the need to address it just because there was so much on the outside, which can kind of start anywhere and everywhere this day and age. Kind of like they are every other week, just checking in with him," Riley said. "He's been a little injured out here, nothing crazy, but hasn't been able to go full-go in practice and that's been tough for him because he's dying to be out there with his teammates, he's excited to get coached by Henny (new D-line coach Eric Henderson) and by Shaun and develop and learn this new defense. The biggest thing with him right now is just dealing with the frustration of not being healthy and wanting to be out there with the guys."
Alexander was in full pads with his teammates Thursday, but he has been noticeably limited at times throughout the spring (including Tuesday, before the transfer reports started to spread).
Riley talked further about the growth the coaches are looking to get out of Alexander, the former five-star prospect who transferred in a year ago from Georgia, after he tallied 48 tackles last season along with 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and was second on the team with 32 pressures, which per PFF was tied for 13th nationally among interior defensive linemen.
"He's learning a new system and really obviously a very different way of playing the position than what we did a year ago, so he's going to have to adapt and learn that like all of our defensive linemen are. And then I think for him individually, it's a battle of consistency," Riley said. "There's obviously flashes of being a really good player, but the great ones it's less flashes and more consistent. Certainly, he has that ability.
"The other area we challenged him to grow was to continue from the leadership side. He's got a great heart -- like I think he's really more invested in this team than at any point last year where he was just kind of getting in and it was just a rush to learn it and be ready to play. He's grabbing young guys, bringing them over to his house. He's trying to really push. He doesn't just want to be a good player -- he wants to leave a mark on this place. So we've been certainly helping that journey along, and he's been very eager."
Whatever did or didn't transpire this week regarding Alexander, it's clear now there is no lingering concern about his status with the program heading into the 2024 season.