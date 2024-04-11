On Tuesday, multiple reports from very credible outlets and journalists had USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander ticketed to the transfer portal after just one year in the program.

On Wednesday, Alexander tweeted, "I'm not crystal clear on all of the noise or what any of this portal mess is about. I'm here to finish what I started and that's chasing a natty here at USC with my teammates."

And on Thursday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley was asked for his perspective on the matter -- specifically what kinds of conversations he had to have with Alexander this week.

Riley also downplayed that there was any great saga behind the scenes (though those reports didn't originate from nothing).

"There really wasn't that many conversations. I don't know -- I know there was a bunch of stuff on the outside, I know he felt the need to address it just because there was so much on the outside, which can kind of start anywhere and everywhere this day and age. Kind of like they are every other week, just checking in with him," Riley said. "He's been a little injured out here, nothing crazy, but hasn't been able to go full-go in practice and that's been tough for him because he's dying to be out there with his teammates, he's excited to get coached by Henny (new D-line coach Eric Henderson) and by Shaun and develop and learn this new defense. The biggest thing with him right now is just dealing with the frustration of not being healthy and wanting to be out there with the guys."

Alexander was in full pads with his teammates Thursday, but he has been noticeably limited at times throughout the spring (including Tuesday, before the transfer reports started to spread).