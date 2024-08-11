PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Lincoln Riley blunt in evaluation of USC kicking game, need for improvement

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

For all the offseason additions USC made to its roster, one that perhaps didn't get the attention it deserved was bringing in kicker Michael Lantz as a transfer from Georgia Southern.

Lantz was 23 of 28 on field goals last season, 45 of 45 on extra point attempts and delivered 43 touchbacks on 61 kickoffs (with 2 out of bounds) for the Eagles.

Simply put, he was one of the steadiest kickers in college football, ranking 10th nationally with his 82.1 percent conversion rate among those with at least 25 field goal attempts.

Even more simply put, he was exactly what USC was missing.

“Yeah, just, we didn’t perform well enough. I mean, just simple as that," coach Lincoln Riley said Friday. "We missed some kicks that we need to make, we were not good in the kickoff department. I mean, honestly, our 10 guys on the kickoff team last year did a hell of a job, considering how few of touchbacks we had. And so, yeah, neither one was good enough to play at the level that we expect to play. And so we brought in some competition. We’re looking at a lot of guys right now."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaW5jb2xuIFJpbGV5IHdhcyBwcmV0dHkgY2FuZGlkIGFib3V0IHRo ZSBzdHJ1Z2dsZXMgaW4gdGhlIGtpY2tpbmcgZ2FtZSBsYXN0IHllYXIgYW5k IHRoYXTigJlzIGl04oCZcyBhIG1ham9yIGVtcGhhc2lzIGFuZCB3aWRlLW9w ZW4gY29tcGV0aXRpb24gdGhpcyBjYW1wLjxicj48YnI+V2F0Y2ggdGhlIGZ1 bGwgcG9zdC1wcmFjdGljZSBpbnRlcnZpZXcgaGVyZSDirIfvuI88YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZXdwdkZvVXIxUiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2V3cHZG b1VyMVI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jenlnMTVsWlN4Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY3p5ZzE1bFpTeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFu IFlvdW5nIChAUnlhbllvdW5nUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMTk4ODYyNDMy NzcwOTE2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgOSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

The incumbent starter Denis Lynch was 10 of 14 on field goals and 65 of 66 on extra point attempts for the Trojans, and as Riley noted he produced just 13 touchbacks in 60 kickoffs while also sending three kicks out of bounds.

Punter Eddie Czaplicki also handled 30 kickoffs with 14 touchbacks (and one out of bounds), and Tyler Robles had 3 kickoff attempts with 0 touchbacks.

Collectively, USC ranked tied for 82nd with 27 touchbacks and 100th nationally in allowing opponents to average 22.02 yards per kickoff return while only nine teams in the country had more kickoff returns attempted against them.

A feel-good story as a former walk-on eventually put on scholarship, Lynch says he welcomes the added competition.

"That's fine. You don't come to USC to like walk on a cloud, like 'Oh, everything's perfect.' You [come] to compete and get better," Lynch said. "That's what everyone in the specialists room is pushing you to do, so I think that's really good."

Lynch's biggest struggle -- aside from kickoffs -- the last two seasons has been consistency. He was 8 of 10 on field goals of 40-plus yards in 2022 but just 4 of 9 on attempts from 30-39 yards and continued with those unusual splits last fall, going 3 for 3 on FGs over 40 yards while all four of his misses came inside 40 yards.

"It had its ups and downs," he said, assessing his performance. "There were games you felt really good, I kicked real well, and there's games you'd like to have a kick back or you'd like to have done something differently. Yeah, I'm looking forward to this season.

"I think the mental aspect of things might need to sharpen up. That's something me and coaches have worked on a lot is like, focusing on each kick and making each kick the same. Because when I kicked my good ball, I thought it was really good, and then sometimes maybe something would happen and it wouldn't be as good. So trying to figure out what exactly it was that caused that."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ZqbThJTF95aEtRP3NpPV90MFlEYUxTbmtEVnBnNjY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

If Lynch is going to get another shot this fall, he'll have to earn it all over again.

Lantz, meanwhile, could have stayed at Georgia Southern, where he'd already established himself as the starter, but he instead entered the transfer portal and knew fairly quickly where he wanted to go.

Lantz noted that after hearing from USC analyst Ryan Dougherty, who works with the special teams unit, that he didn't need to hear much more. He set a "do not contact" status within the transfer portal and honed in on the Trojans.

"I think, honestly, it's almost intuitive -- it's USC. There's not really many other places like this, so it was a very easy decision for my wife and I to move out here," Lantz said.

"We knew I had a pretty strong year the past season, so we kind of just took a step of faith and entered the portal. We had no idea where we'd end up. The chance to come to USC was honestly a chance of a lifetime."

Lantz's breakthrough last year was a long time coming for the kicker, who started his college career at Minnesota in 2019 (going 8 of 11 on field goals) before redshirting the next season and missing 2021 due to injury. He transferred back to his home state in landing at Georgia Southern, serving as the Eagles' kickoff specialist in 2022 (while going 0 for 2 on field goals, both of 50-plus yards) before his big 2023 season.

Now, he's betting on himself in a way -- a decision he made with his wife Elise, whom he married back in January.

"It's an opportunity to compete for a job," Lantz said. "... If it's God's will for me to play here that would be great. But if it's not, then it's a unique opportunity, my wife and I got to come out to LA and compete for a job."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzFzNVRIRXVLTTVBP3NpPTBPSW81RnNMYzlsZUV2WF8/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That is the key word.

“We started it wide-open, but it’s one of those, like, you only get so many live kicks. And so, it is wide open, but we have to make decisions quickly and we got to narrow it, which, we’re getting pretty close to that point where we want to narrow it down," Riley said of that competition.

Robles, Garth White and Ryon Sayeri are also part of that competition.

"We’re doing more field-goal snaps, we found some new ways to be efficient, we’re doing more of those in practice than we’ve ever done in our career because we’ve got several guys that we want to get a good look at early on here in camp, and then we’re going to start narrowing that down here pretty quick," Riley said. "But, yeah, I mean, the new guys that we got in, obviously Lantz, Ryon, a couple of those guys are kicking really well. Some of the guys that are returning – Denis, Tyler, Garth and those guys have really, really improved.

"I mean, our numbers as far as the first part of camp, I get it’s practice, but were as good as Coach Dougherty and I have ever had in all the years and the places that we’ve been in terms of percentage. So, it’s raised the competition in that room, and we’ll have some tough decisions to make."

While fans were especially critical of USC's special teams performance last season -- outside of those electrifying Zachariah Branch kickoff and punt returns, of course -- Riley felt the areas of struggle overshadowed some other positives.

With the hope being that if USC can get the kind of production Lantz delivered for Georgia Southern last year -- be it from Lantz himself or Lynch, etc. -- that it would be the missing piece to the unit overall.

"That was obviously done knowing that part in particular we have to be better at," Riley said of bringing in more competition at kicker. "Because we did so many good things on special teams last year. I mean, our punt return, our punt team last year were good enough to be a national-championship team. I mean, they’re national-championship-like numbers. But we know we’ve got to be a better kickoff return, and then our whole kickoff, field goals, all that piece of it have been a big focus for us.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VzYy5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvbGluY29sbi1yaWxleS1ibHVudC1pbi1ldmFsdWF0aW9uLW9mLXVzYy1r aWNraW5nLWdhbWUtbmVlZC1mb3ItaW1wcm92ZW1lbnQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVzYy5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmxpbmNvbG4tcmlsZXktYmx1bnQtaW4tZXZhbHVh dGlvbi1vZi11c2Mta2lja2luZy1nYW1lLW5lZWQtZm9yLWltcHJvdmVtZW50 JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNjImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK