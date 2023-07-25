LAS VEGAS -- When USC announced plans last month to construct a new three-story football performance center next to reconfigured practice fields, coach Lincoln Riley called it "an absolute game-changer for our program."

But he hadn't talked in any more depth about the project until sitting down with TrojanSports.com on Friday at Resorts World Las Vegas ahead of his Pac-12 Media Day appearance.

Riley was asked what the new facility will give the Trojans that they don't already have ...

"A lot, a lot," he said.

And indeed for the next several minutes he rattled off all the overdue upgrades the new complex will feature -- from functionality and spatial needs that the Trojans have simply outgrown within the 11-year-old John McKay Center, to accommodating and leveraging advances in sports science, to simple presentation for recruits and other important visitors, etc.

Riley's excitement for the project was palpable as he enumerated why a new complex is so needed just a little more than a decade after the $70-million McKay Center debuted.

"I think the first area that we're really excited about is going to be the sports science, recovery [components]," he started. "Obviously, technology and research and all of that have changed so much. We're in a city where a lot of the cutting edge work in those fields are done in our area and we've got that to take advantage of. I think having a space that you can design with all of that in mind -- not only what's here now but what's kind of coming ahead in the future was really important to us. To give our guys the best opportunity to train, the best opportunity to recover, because it is, that area as much as anything within a football building and what's available and the resources have changed so much, just drastically. We want our players to be able to have the best facility on the planet to be able to recover and train.