A couple weeks ago, USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked how he would describe the offense he's bringing to the Trojans.

"I hope at the end, there's two words," Riley said, before using a few more than that to get his point across. "That it's really good and really successful and wins a bunch of games. It's hard to say. I would say very versatile is probably a fair word."

What he wouldn't call it is "Air Raid."

"The Air Raid stuff came from all of our background at Texas Tech. Over the last seven years we've had the highest yards per carry of any college football team in the country, we've ran the ball at a high level for a long time, so I don't know that Air Raid really fits anymore to be honest," Riley said, expounding in depth on his initial response. "What we've tried to build is something -- I think there's two parts of it for us. We want to find out what our best personnel is each year, and we want to attack with our strengths as much as we can. And I think the other goal for us is you want to build an offense that's able to win a lot of different ways.

"Can you move the ball down the field 80 yards with not much time left, can you get in the 4-minute mode and run out the clock against a tough opponent and not give their offense a chance to get it back, can you pick up tough goal line plays, can you convert on third-and-long? You get played differently. Different people try to take different things away and attack you different ways -- do you have answers within what your guys do well to be able to attack people knowing that the game's going to be so different each week?"

USC fans will get their first look at Riley's offense -- in some form or fashion -- Saturday during the spring game in the Coliseum.

One can assume a coach who is known to be rather guarded about such things is not going to showcase much of the playbook for opponents to take note of, with the game airing to a national TV audience on ESPN.

"We’ll be smart about it. We’re pretty used to spring games getting out to other people, so we’ll be smart about it," Riley said this week.