Lincoln Riley provides more clarity on USC spring game format

USC coach Lincoln Riley offered more clarity on the format for the Trojans' much-anticipated spring game Saturday in the Coliseum.

Instead of dividing the squad into two teams, the Trojans will simply run offense vs. defense with players rotating through the half of live football.

"We’re going to play offense-defense. We just don’t quite have enough bodies to go into two full squads. It’s close, but you don’t want to get into too many situations where you lose one guy, and then it turns into a little bit of a mess. We’re going to play a full half of football. Guys are going to get after it," Riley said after the Trojans' 13th practice of spring Tuesday. "We’ll have a little scoring system that we’ll announce here before the game that we tried a few years ago with a roster that was also a little bit low. It’s a way to kind of make it competitive, but not have too many crazy different scoring options, so people can keep up with it.

"Should be a great half of football, gonna be a beautiful day. Excited about all that our administration has done to really push this game."

USC has done everything it can to generate as much attention around the spring game as possible.

It's going to be nationally televised on ESPN starting at noon, and for the local fans, admission is free -- season-ticket holders and students have already had complimentary tickets uploaded to their respective accounts, and all other fans can be claim free tickets via this link.

There are t-shirt/post giveaways, pre-game events set up -- including carnival games, food trucks, a surplus sale of USC jerseys, shirts and other apparel, and designated photo stations -- and the opportunity to go on the field after the game to meet players and coaches. See full details here.

It will be the first gauge of renewed fan interest for the Riley Era and the first chance for anyone to see the team in action (beyond the generally unrevealing 15-20 minutes reporters have been able to see each Tuesday and Thursday this spring).

As for what he hopes to see on the field Saturday ...

"I think you’ve got to, one, handle and respect the opportunity to be in the Coliseum, to get a chance to play football there and any chance you get to walk in there with all the greats that have been on that field, you better appreciate it and set a tone and a standard for what football should look like on that field," he said. "That’s No. 1 by a mile. Second would be first time for us, so fans in the stands, national TV audience, making sure that all the things we worked to do, to install, that ought to show up on Saturday. We don’t need guys that get out and start to do their own thing and lose sight of all the progress we made. I think in one word, trusting all that we’ve done and put it on display Saturday, and that’ll be enough."

He was asked if he'll be reluctant to show too much of the offense given that it is being nationally televised ...

"We’ll be smart about it. We’re pretty used to spring games getting out to other people, so we’ll be smart about it," he said.